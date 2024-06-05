"He used to tell me to shut up" - When former Yankees great Bernie Williams annoyed Derek Jeter by playing the guitar during plane rides

Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter both played integral parts in the New York Yankees' dominance in the late 1990s to the 2000 season. The duo won four World Series in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Between the two, they have been to 19 All-Star games, have nine Gold Glove Awards and six Silver Slugger Awards. However, it was not always sunshine and rainbows between the two.

Williams, who still plays the guitar today, used to annoy some of his teammates with his constant playing. It got to a point on a team plane ride that Derek Jeter turned around and told Williams to can it.

"I used to bring my guitar all the time on plane rides and the bus. I happened to sit behind Derek [Jeter]. He used to tell me to shut up. I'd drive him crazy!" Williams said.

Jeter wanted to relax on the rides, alongside his teammates and did not want the constant guitar playing. Williams went on to explain he took it a step further, serenading the 14-time All-Star.

"I would try to serenade him, but he would have none of it after a game. Everybody's sleeping, and I'm trying to play some blues right in his ear" Williams said.

You can only imagine how annoying it would be to try and get some rest after a tough game with a teammate strumming the guitar right next to you. However, Williams went on to make a career with the guitar after he hung up his cleats.

From annoying Yankees teammates like Derek Jeter to a Latin Grammy nominee, Bernie Williams has made a name for himself

New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams (Image via USA Today)

Bernie Williams was not just playing the guitar to relax or annoy Derek Jeter and his other Yankees teammates. He was a classically trained guitarist and baseball and music went hand in hand.

Following his career in the Bronx, Williams studied composition at the University of New York at Purchase. He has released two albums and was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2009. Most recently he received his Bachelor of Music from the Manhattan School of Music back in 2016.

Williams is also a big supporter of Little Kids Rock, a nonprofit organization that works to restore music programs to disadvantaged U.S. public schools. He has raised a ton of money for the program, doing concerts and selling guitars at auction.

