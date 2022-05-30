“He used to watch the show ‘Friends’ and that helped him learn English. So when he comes to bat in San Francisco at Oracle Park, they play the theme from ‘Friends’” - San Francisco Giants broadcasters shed some light on Wilmer Flores’ mysterious walk-up song

The San Francisco Giants are a colorful team. First, you've got Joc Pederson with his bleached blonde hair and his dugout antics. His walk-up song is "Dancing Queen," the groovy tune by the 70s pop group ABBA. Then, you've got quieter players with just as much personality. This is the category Wilmer Flores fits into.

Flores, 30, is an infield utility player for the San Francisco Giants. He goes wherever they need him. He's played first base, second base, and third base before. When he walks up to the plate at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the announcer plays the theme song from the 90s sit-com "Friends," starring Jennifer Aniston.

Born in Valencia, Venezuela, Flores isn't a native English speaker. He had to pick it up when he started playing in the major leagues. During his first MLB season, Flores played for the New York Mets. He needed a way to pick up the language quickly and didn't have time for English-speaking lessons. So he used an alternative method: watching the sit-com "Friends."

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores watched "Friends" to learn English, pays tribute to show with walk-up song

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is a big fan of the sit-com "Friends."

In the eighth inning of Sunday afternoon's game between the Giants and the Reds, the broadcasting team gave some background as to why Wilmer Flores' walkup song is the "Friends" theme.

"When he signed with the Mets, he used to watch the show 'Friends,' and that helped him learn English," the commentator said. "So when he comes to bat in San Francisco at Oracle Park, they play the theme from 'Friends.'"

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Wilmer Flores watching Friends to learn English is a story that will never get old Wilmer Flores watching Friends to learn English is a story that will never get old https://t.co/ddXb1gEnyp

"Wilmer Flores watching Friends to learn English is a story that will never get old" - @ Jomboy Media

Here's some live footage from back in 2016 when Flores used to play for the Mets. You can hear how much the fans love hearing the "Friends" theme blast across Citi Field.

Kenny Ducey @KennyDucey Here it is, in all its glory: Wilmer Flores waling up to the "Friends" theme song Here it is, in all its glory: Wilmer Flores waling up to the "Friends" theme song https://t.co/SCJfs88OeH

"Here it is, in all its glory: Wilmer Flores walking up to the 'Friends' theme song" - @ Kenny Ducey

Some things never grow old. While Joc Pederson changes his theme song quite frequently, Flores refuses to stop paying tribute to "Friends." It's too bad the show isn't still airing. If it was, the least they could do would be to give Flores a cameo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt