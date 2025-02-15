"He didn't want to do it, but never complained" - When Aaron Judge revealed how his father Wayne sacrificed himself for him

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has an elite supporting cast behind him that has helped him through thick and thin. He was adopted by Patty and Wayne at the age of two, but they always made him feel like he was one of their own.

They made sure Judge knew he was loved, made sure he had goals he was working toward and were strict on schoolwork. These things shaped him into being the man that he is today.

His dad was also a big reason why he stuck with baseball. During a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Judge recalled the commitment his father showed him when the youngster wanting to play catch, even when his dad had no energy left.

"Looking back on those childhood memories, I could tell he didn't want to do it. I could tell he was tired. He'd had a long day at work. But he never said no. He never complained, nothing. So for me, that's why he's still the hero in my eyes" said Judge.

For that reason, Judge looks at his dad as his hero. He was always there for him no matter how hard a day at work he had or how little sleep he had gotten the night before.

Aaron Judge's mom has played a huge role in his career

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge and Patty (Photo via Getty)

Aaron Judge would not be where he is today if it was not for his mom and dad. He would be the first person to tell you that their love and support is a reason he has been able to make a comfortable living as a professional baseball player.

Judge especially puts the spotlight on his mom, Patty. During a 2017 interview with MLB.com, he stated that being a member of the New York Yankees is all thanks to her.

"I know I wouldn't be a New York Yankee if it wasn't for my mom. The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all of that stuff. She's molded me into the person that I am today" said Judge.

Patty also runs Judge's ALL RISE Foundation. She and Judge have put together baseball camps and educational programs over the years to help kids become responsible citizens.

