"He wants a second WS MVP", "Still producing for us" - Yankees fans show love to club icon Hideki Matsui for involvement in Yoshinobu Yamamoto bid

New York Yankees legend Hideki Matsui has played his part in the team's efforts to sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which has left fans delighted with their former outfielder. As the Yankees continue the pursuit of the number one free agent in the MLB market, they have in their arsenal a Japanese legend who is helping them convince the young star to join them. Matsui has reportedly made a video message which the Yankees played for Yamamoto, urging him to sign for the New York side, leaving fans elated on social media.

Hideki Matsui started his professional career with the Yomiuri Giants in the NPB in 1993 and established himself as one of the best players in the league. He then made the move to the MLB in 2003 after signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the New York Yankees.

He made the All-Star team in his first two years and then helped the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009, winning the MVP award in the process. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Angels, the Oakland Athletics, and the Tampa Bay Rays before retiring.

Matsui then became the youngest player to be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2018 and has remained an ambassador for the Yankees ever since. However, perhaps his biggest contribution to the club since his playing days has been his attempt to convince Yamamoto to join the Yankees.

According to reports, the Yankees used a video message from Matsui along with his signed jersey in their efforts to sign the 25-year-old Japanese pitcher. The news has left Yankees fans in awe and full of love for their legend.

"He wants a second WS MVP," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Still producing for us," added another.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto curious about Yankees' rivals after Hideki Matsui's video message

While reports confirm that New York Yankees legend Hideki Matsui recorded a video message to convince Yoshinobu Yamamoto to sign for his former team, the young pitcher had one question. The 25-year-old wanted to know more about the Yankees' rivalries, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Boone said that Yamamoto wanted to know about the competition in playoff environments and the team's rivalries with the likes of the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

