"He is so wasted!" - Fans react as Red Sox’s Jarren Duran shares raw emotions after team clinches first playoff berth in 4 years

The Boston Red Sox secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2021 following a 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. The victory came thanks to Jarren Duran, who tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single before fellow outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela walked it off with an RBI triple in the final frame.The Red Sox had a champagne shower in the clubhouse after the game. Following the celebrations, a shirtless Duran was seen on the ground. The Section 10 Podcast account shared a picture of the Red Sox slugger describing his feeling at that very moment with a four-word reaction.The online community served up some hilarious reactions to Duran's post-celebration antics. Here's taking a look at a few:&quot;He is so Wasted!&quot; a fan said.Conservative In Paradise🇺🇸🙏⚾️🏈🏒😈👻👽 @mariannemonacoLINK@Section10Pod He is so Wasted!&quot;He’s GONE! Not a single sober thought behind those eyes,&quot; another fan said.YAS 💅🏼 @yaasssmynLINK@Section10Pod @Steve_Perrault He’s GONE! Not a single sober thought behind those eyes&quot;Oh he lit already,&quot; a fan said.Davey Duckboat @daveyduckboatLINK@Section10Pod Oh he lit already&quot;Video of the year nominee,&quot; one fan said.the doctah @doctahj____LINKVideo of the year nominee&quot;Fake drinking the champagne was..interesting lol,&quot; a fan said.Erica Kane @EricaDanielle21LINK@Section10Pod Fake drinking the champagne was..interesting lol&quot;Holy Sh*t. Thank you god for putting me in the same timeline as Jarren Duran,&quot; another fan said.Yamper @LoverYamperLINKHOLY SHIT THANK YOU GOD FOR PUTTING ME IN THE SAME TIMELINE AS JARREN DURANBefore Duran was intoxicated with elation, the outfielder set his and the team's goal moving forward.“It’s playoff baseball,” Duran said. “Anything can happen. It’s fun that I get to be a part of it now. And hopefully we’ll be that crazy team that goes all the way. That would be super fun.”The left fielder has been an important part of the club and Alex Cora's rebuild in his five seasons at the club. He has hit .257 this season with 69 extra base hits, including a team high 13 triples.Alex Cora riles up the Red Sox's spirit as they march towards the titleAlex Cora made it clear that Boston isn't looking to be just another team to participate in the playoffs. They are looking to go all the way. The Red Sox manager gave a fiery speech during the post-game celebrations.&quot;You could feel the energy in that game,&quot; Cora said during the postgame speech. &quot;I want to thank you for the effort, I want to thank you for everything that you guys have done. But, you guys know, we didn't come here to play only 162. We came here to win the World Series.&quot;The Red Sox will head into the American League Wild Card Series as the No. 5 seed in the playoffs on the virtue of finishing No. 2 in the Wild Card standings. Their opponents will be determined as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees fight it out for the AL East title, and the three-way clash between the Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros and Tigers plays out in the next two days.