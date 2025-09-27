  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "He is so wasted!" - Fans react as Red Sox’s Jarren Duran shares raw emotions after team clinches first playoff berth in 4 years

"He is so wasted!" - Fans react as Red Sox’s Jarren Duran shares raw emotions after team clinches first playoff berth in 4 years

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 27, 2025 10:30 GMT
Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Jarren Duran and the Red Sox reached the playoffs for the first time since 2021 (Source: Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox secured a playoff spot for the first time since 2021 following a 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. The victory came thanks to Jarren Duran, who tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single before fellow outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela walked it off with an RBI triple in the final frame.

The Red Sox had a champagne shower in the clubhouse after the game. Following the celebrations, a shirtless Duran was seen on the ground. The Section 10 Podcast account shared a picture of the Red Sox slugger describing his feeling at that very moment with a four-word reaction.

The online community served up some hilarious reactions to Duran's post-celebration antics. Here's taking a look at a few:

"He is so Wasted!" a fan said.
"He’s GONE! Not a single sober thought behind those eyes," another fan said.
"Oh he lit already," a fan said.
"Video of the year nominee," one fan said.
"Fake drinking the champagne was..interesting lol," a fan said.
"Holy Sh*t. Thank you god for putting me in the same timeline as Jarren Duran," another fan said.
Before Duran was intoxicated with elation, the outfielder set his and the team's goal moving forward.

“It’s playoff baseball,” Duran said. “Anything can happen. It’s fun that I get to be a part of it now. And hopefully we’ll be that crazy team that goes all the way. That would be super fun.”

The left fielder has been an important part of the club and Alex Cora's rebuild in his five seasons at the club. He has hit .257 this season with 69 extra base hits, including a team high 13 triples.

Alex Cora riles up the Red Sox's spirit as they march towards the title

Alex Cora made it clear that Boston isn't looking to be just another team to participate in the playoffs. They are looking to go all the way. The Red Sox manager gave a fiery speech during the post-game celebrations.

"You could feel the energy in that game," Cora said during the postgame speech. "I want to thank you for the effort, I want to thank you for everything that you guys have done. But, you guys know, we didn't come here to play only 162. We came here to win the World Series."

The Red Sox will head into the American League Wild Card Series as the No. 5 seed in the playoffs on the virtue of finishing No. 2 in the Wild Card standings. Their opponents will be determined as the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees fight it out for the AL East title, and the three-way clash between the Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros and Tigers plays out in the next two days.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

