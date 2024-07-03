“He has the weapons, even when he isn’t the sharpest to get major league hitters out” – Pirates manager Derek Shelton raves about Paul Skenes' ability

The Pittsburgh Pirates and its fans have been enjoying an incredible rookie campaign from top pitching prospect Paul Skenes. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, Skenes entered his rookie season with sky-high expectations and so far, he has more than lived up to the hype surrounding him.

Paul Skenes has electrified fans with his ability to regularly rack up strikeouts and hit triple digits with his fastball. The Pirates starter has simply been outstanding, with each of his starts becoming must-watch television for baseball fans across the globe.

While Skenes has impressed fans and experts alike, Pirates manager Derek Shelton might be his biggest supporter. The manager and his coaching staff have been impressed by the way that Skenes can handle himself under pressure, particularly if things aren't going his way on the mound.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"He had to make an adjustment in-game," Derek Shelton said on a recent episode of MLB Network Radio. “He has the weapons, even when he isn’t the sharpest, to get major league hitters out."

So far this season, the Pirates' top pitching prospect has been excellent on the mound, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 70 strikeouts. He has been a key for Pittsburgh remaining in the hunt for the postseason.

Paul Skenes could secure NL Rookie of the Year Award if he can keep things rolling

It is still early in the 2024 campaign and things could shift dramatically before the end of the season, however, Skenes could find himself in the hunt for a major accolade. The Pirates superstar should find himself emerging as one of the favorites in the National League to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

The former LSU Tigers star will need to continue playing at this level if he hopes to win the award, as several other top rookies will also be in contention. Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, Jackson Merrill of the Milwaukee Brewers and even Skenes' teammate Jared Jones could all be in the conversation at the end of the year.

Expand Tweet

Skenes and Co. have had a decent start to the season, currently sitting third in the NL Central standings with a 40-44 record. Their last outing on Tuesday at PNC Park saw them lose 7-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals (44-40) in the first game of their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback