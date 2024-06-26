"He went 12-12 with 11 HRs” – Phillies David Dahl shares story about watching Bryce Harper excel when they were children

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is unquestionably one of the best players of his generation. Harper entered the MLB with a tremendous amount of hype surrounding him even before the Washington Nationals drafted him with the first-overall pick. A two-time MVP, the slugger has certainly lived up to the buzz around him as a young man.

It was not only fans and experts who were excited about Bryce Harper when he burst onto the scene as one of the most exciting prospects of his generation, as one of his peers joined that group. David Dahl, who is nearly two years younger than Harper, recently recalled a time when he watched his future teammate crush it on the field.

"He went 12-12 with 11 HRs," David Dahl said about Harper's performance. "I remember telling my dad that I had to get in the weight room," Dahl continued.

It's safe to say that Harper was meant to be a star. Bryce Harper, who grew up as a catching prospect eventually moved to the outfield and eventually first base. The 12-year-old who hit 11 home runs in front of David Dahl has gone on to win a pair of MVP Awards, 7 All-Star selections, and 3 Silver Slugger Awards.

Bryce Harper and David Dahl have the opportunity to win the World Series as teammates this season

Although outfielder David Dahl was impressed by Harper's performances as a young man, he now gets to witness his achievements from within the same dugout. Dahl, who has only been on the Philadelphia Phillies active roster since June 3 has established himself as a quality depth bat for the club.

Through 14 games with the Phillies so far this season, Dahl has posted a solid .244 batting average with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs. If he can keep contributing to the club in a platoon role, it should provide the Phillies with another reliable bat as they push for the World Series. If the Phillies can get it done, not only will Bryce Harper win his first title, but he could do so with David Dahl on his team.