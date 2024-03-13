"He will always be a disgusting person" - Aroldis Chapman sparks massive fan outrage after posting NSFW content on social media

Aroldis Chapman began trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, this morning. Many fans might assume that he's trending for a feat on the baseball diamond, perhaps throwing a pitch with unbelievable velocity as he's known to do. That could not be further from the truth.

Followers of Chapman on Instagram had the misfortune of seeing his latest story. It is not safe for work, as it involves him groping a woman who is believed to be his own mother. Naturally, this sent fans spiraling. Viewer discretion is advised here.

There is no explanation for why this was shared. There is no explanation for why Chapman did this, and most fans are disgusted by the video and by the pitcher, who has been controversial in the past.

Chapman had domestic violence issues in the past, and his latest online activity is certainly not going to improve the public perception of the Pittsburgh Pirates' reliever.

The clip was 30 seconds long, and it disturbed many fans. Everyone in the video, including the older woman who had gray hair, was clothed, but it was still not appropriate for people to see as they were casually scrolling on social media.

Aroldis Chapman has been controversial yet again

Back when he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds, Aroldis Chapman got the baseball community up in arms after he was accused of some serious domestic violence. According to reports, Chapman choked his girlfriend and fired gun shots in a fiery dispute.

Aroldis Chapman has upset many MLB fans today

He eventually signed with the New York Yankees, largely keeping his public image clean. He ended up leaving for the Kansas City Royals and then the World Series-champion Texas Rangers as well.

Now, he's back with a lot of attention on him for all the wrong reasons. This latest video is certainly not as harmful to anyone as the domestic violence incident was, but it is another example of fans being disturbed by Chapman's inexplicable behavior. Many shared warnings not to investigate why the pitcher was trending.

