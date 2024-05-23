“He will be a better player for having gone through some failure” – Rangers manager Bruce Bochy believes Evan Carter’s slump could help in the future

There is no denying that promising Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter is struggling this season. After an explosive debut during the 2023 season, and most notably, the postseason, Carter has not gotten off to the start that many anticipated for the potential superstar.

"Evan Carter is in a 2 for 31 and is 7 for 46 in May. He is batting below .200. I can't believe I'm saying this: But do the Rangers need to consider sending him down?" - @Evan_P_Grant

Through 41 games this season, Evan Carter has posted a disappointing .201 batting average with five home runs, 15 RBIs, and a .678 OPS. That being said, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy believes the extended slump will be something that could benefit the 21-year-old outfielder in the long run.

“He’s trying to find his game right now," Bochy told MLB insider Evan Grant in a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News. “He will be a better player for having gone through some failure," Bochy continued to explain, believing that the promising outfielder is simply learning how to battle against MLB pitchers on a daily basis.

It will be interesting to see what the Texas Rangers will do with not only Carter but with the roster as a whole. As of Thursday, the Rangers sit second in the American League West with a 24-27 record. However, they have dropped eight of the last 10 games. This ice-cold stretch has raised a few eyebrows regarding the team's plans with a number of players, including Evan Carter.

"The Rangers are on the struggle bus. 4th consecutive series loss, two of those being a sweep. 4th straight loss. 24-27." - @RangersInsiders

It's not only Evan Carter who has struggled this season for the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have struggled to maintain the momentum of winning their first World Series title. While this is a common phenomenon, it is never easy to see the reigning champions struggle at the plate.

Even though the Rangers find themselves second in their division, the team's offense has not performed as the juggernaut they were last season.

Even though superstars such as Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia have been productive this season, they have not produced at the level they had in 2023. Given the talent of their roster, it may not be long before the team turns things around at the plate.

After finishing in the top three of nearly every hitting stat in 2023, the Texas Rangers offense finds itself in the middle of the pack so far this season. This decline in production could be linked to a number of different reasons, including injuries. However, it's clear that the team's offensive issues go beyond Evan Carter.

