"He will still be a free agent when spring training hits" - Blake Snell sweepstakes set to drag on for many more weeks, per MLB insider

Don't expect the Blake Snell free agency saga to end any time soon. Heralded as the best starting pitcher in this market, Snell remains unsigned as we enter the new year. It's been a while since free agency began, but it doesn't appear that he's close to signing.

Blake Snell's absence from a team roster could extend into Spring Training if MLB insider Bob Nightengale's report is to be believed. Things can change, but he doesn't foresee a signing in the coming weeks.

Nightengale said via USA Today:

"Blake Snell will still be a free agent when spring training hits with teams continuing to balk at his asking price in excess of $200 million. The Los Angeles Angels are the strongest suitor at this juncture."

He continued, citing that he was the National League's "most dominant" hurler in 2023. Nightengale offered up his take on why teams are slow to sign the reigning Cy Young winner:

"Teams are wary of him because of the fact he pitched past six innings only three times last year, and has never pitched eight innings in any of his 191 career starts. Large-market teams openly question whether he could handle the pressure and scrutiny of pitching in their city."

He believes the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and other teams are hesitant on Snell for this reason since they play in such major cities.

Blake Snell could be available for a while

There appears to be no traction building for someone to sign Blake Snell. The former San Diego Padres ace has reported interest from several teams, but the interest ends at that report. There's no reports of any offers or that a team is close to landing him.

Blake Snell remains unsigned

Teams have questions about his longevity or how he'd fare in a big city. He's also 31 and not getting any younger. His status would entail a lengthy contract, which has some risk involved.

Neither he nor Jordan Montgomery have seen a hotbed of interest yet, and those reasons could be a big role in why they continue to stay off of rosters. Their prices are high and could dwindle as Spring Training grows near, though.

