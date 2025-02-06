"He was worlds better than Anthony Rizzo" – MLB insider backs Yankees' $12,500,000 investment to thrive at first base

The New York Yankees were one of the worst teams offensively when it came to first base. They addressed that weakness by signing former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million, deal this offseason.

For the Yankees in 2024, first baseman Anthony Rizzo struggled big time, hitting only .228 along with eight home runs. Late in the season, with Rizzo injured, Ben Rice was called up, but even he struggled, hitting only .171 along with seven home runs.

The signing of Goldschmidt by the Yankees is much to the liking of MLB insider Joel Sherman, who highlighted why this investment is a sound one and will give results in the near future.

"The idea is always to improve, and as bad as Goldschmidt might have been compared to his history last year, I will tell you two things — he was worlds better than Anthony Rizzo," Sherman said (40:20 onwards).

Sherman cited FanGraphs WAR and deduced that one of the best hitters in first base, Pete Alonso and Goldschmidt weren't too far in comparison.

"Go to FanGraphs WAR for first basemen," Sherman added about the new Yankees signing. "11th in the major leagues in FanGraphs WAR for first basemen is Pete Alonso. 12th is Paul Goldschmidt.

"I think that’s what it was. They’re back-to-back ... And Pete Alonso, at 29, just had a year that, in overall value, was a lot like Paul Goldschmidt’s worst season of his life."

Joel Sherman doubles down on his stance in support of Paul Goldschmidt

Adding to his point further, Joe Sherman said that even though Paul Goldschmidt may be far from his prime, if he had to take a bet on someone for $12.5 million to cover first base, it would be the former Cardinals star.

"If you were asking me to bet on somebody in their mid-to-late 30s to have a bounce-back season, I’d bet on Goldy," Sherman added. "And again, that’s not me — that’s the people who are being paid to be experts on this.

"There was a general, 'Oh, that’s a good gamble,' because I think even the downside for Goldschmidt is probably one more season that looks like last year —where he hits 20ish homers, has a low-.700 OPS, and can field, is a solid baserunner, a solid defender, and great in the clubhouse for stability. That’s probably league-average first base. The Yankees were well below that last year."

In 2024, considered among the worst years for the first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt still hit 22 home runs, hitting .245. That's better than the average production at the position in the league.

