“Heaven needed an announcer and they got the best one that’s ever been” “Rest in peace to the greatest announcer of all time” - MLB world mourns the passing of legendary Dodgers’ broadcaster, Vin Scully

The MLB and sports world in general mourns the loss of one of its most iconic voices, Vin Scully. The longtime Dodgers' broadcaster and television personality passed away peacefully in his California home on August 2 at the age of 94. The voices of numerous fans of all fan bases voiced a similar theme as these vocal roses of farewell.

MLB fans bid heartfelt farewell to Vin Scully

Xenim @EDWINRlOS @MLB @Dodgers Rest in piece to the greatest announcer of all time. @MLB @Dodgers Rest in piece to the greatest announcer of all time.

MichaelB @angelsfan77 @MLB @Dodgers Vin, you brought me to the greatest game in the world and I can never thank you enough. Heaven needed an announcer and they got the best one that's ever been. Rest in peace. @MLB @Dodgers Vin, you brought me to the greatest game in the world and I can never thank you enough. Heaven needed an announcer and they got the best one that's ever been. Rest in peace.

In Scully, the world lost a genuinely kind, family-oriented man who made baseball and its fans a family of his own. The love he found within the sport of baseball gave him the courage to push through the tragic losses of his first wife and eldest son.

Vin's broadcasting career began with the 1950 Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, where the legendary voice called and witnessed baseball's best Hall of Famers. Besides crossing paths with many of MLB history's all-time greats, he was a firsthand witness to Jackie Robinson's breaking of the color-barrier.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Vin Scully ice skating with Jackie Robinson. Vin was really a part of history Vin Scully ice skating with Jackie Robinson. Vin was really a part of history https://t.co/Gpg0JoHw0u

Just for kicks, Robinson challenged Scully to an ice-skating race. Vin ended up beating Jackie after the photo was taken.

Not only did Scully call the career of Jackie Robinson, but his legendary voice also resounded the memory of some of baseball's most historic calls.

Dominik Rettberg 🇺🇦 @DomRettberg2 @MLB @Dodgers From Jackie Robinson the boys of summer in Brooklyn to Don Larsen’s perfect game to Hark Aaron passing Ruth to Bill Buckner to Kirk Gibsons walk off home run to Kershaw one thing was in common Vin Scully was behind the mic @MLB @Dodgers From Jackie Robinson the boys of summer in Brooklyn to Don Larsen’s perfect game to Hark Aaron passing Ruth to Bill Buckner to Kirk Gibsons walk off home run to Kershaw one thing was in common Vin Scully was behind the mic

Here's a brief walk through memory lane at just a few of Vin Scully's greatest vocal masterpieces for the most historic milestones in baseball.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia It was only right that Vin Scully was on the call when Hank Aaron broke the all-time home run record It was only right that Vin Scully was on the call when Hank Aaron broke the all-time home run record https://t.co/PeG4CsNv6m

From Hank Aaron's 715th home run to Kirk Gibson's one-legged home run off Dennis Ekersley, there's' no shortage of highlight reels in Scully's broadcasting memoir.

The life and legacy of Vin Scully

Vin Scully addresses Dodgers fans.

Vin Scully's iconic voice is embedded as much in the history books as it is on the hearts and ears of fans throughout the world. There may never again be a broadcaster in the game with such integral impact on multiple generations of fans and fan bases throughout the MLB.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, with a heavy heart, we offer condolences, emotional support, and prayers to Scully's wife and children.

Thank you, Vin Scully and the Los Angeles Dodgers, for honoring us with Vin's shining personality from the broadcast booth to our living rooms. We mourn the loss of one of baseball's greatest, but celebrate the life and legacy he left behind.

