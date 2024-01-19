Hector Neris update: Astros in three-way race with Yankees and Rangers to re-sign reliever, per MLB insider

MLB analyst Mark Feinsand reported ace reliever Hector Neris is being actively pursued by the Yankees, Rangers and his former team, the Astros, this offseason.

Before the 2022 season, Neris signed a two-year contract with the Astros after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. It included an $8.5 million vesting option ($1 million buyout) for the 2024 season.

However, Neris was able to leave Houston and explore his options earlier this winter. He could do so as he met the appearance requirements outlined in the contract to turn it into a player option.

It's understandable why Neris turned down the offer. The 34-year-old is coming off a great season in Houston. He worked 68 1/3 innings in 71 appearances and recorded a stellar 1.71 ERA (246 ERA+) with a 28.2% strikeout rate.

Neris' market is small, and the Yankees are supposedly contending the Texas Rangers. They have refrained from making offseason purchases due to the protracted process of finalizing their local television agreement.

In addition, Jon Heyman refuted the claim on Neris' contract demands. He said the right-hander is seeking an offer in the two-year, $20 million range, which would drastically alter the dynamics for all interested parties.

Hector Neris is demanding an outrageous contract this offseason

Hector Neris is asking for a contract this offseason worth $50 million spread over three years. It seems like a rather lofty request coming from Neris. But he just had a career-defining year. It might also be his final opportunity to reasonably demand a high salary as a free agent because he will turn 35 in a few months. Neris has made less than $27 million in his MLB career, according to Spotrac.

This winter, it was challenging to gauge the pitching market. Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers set a record. However, many supposedly best choices are still unsigned, and others were signed for less than expected.

It's possible that Neris won't be able to find a home for 2024 until other elite free-agent pitchers sign or get close to signing.

The market in the bullpen is highly erratic. Contracts that pay relievers more than $16 million yearly are rare unless they are exceptional closers. This is especially true when such relievers are 34 years old.

It seems even less possible when you consider that in 2024, at 35, Neris will pitch for the complete season. He played for the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies for ten years. He has played in 141 games within the past two years while residing in Houston.

