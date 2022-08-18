“Hell of a milestone” “Springer just saved the season” - Toronto Blue Jays fans thrilled after George Springer records his 1000th career RBI against rival Orioles

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles squared off in the final game of a crucial three-game series in Toronto. The Orioles took the first two games of the series, but were denied a series sweep.

The Toronto Blue Jays erupted for six runs in the 7th inning to win by a score of 6-1. The Blue Jays' record now sits at 62-54 for the season.

During the game, outfielder George Springer reached an impressive milestone by recording his 1000th career hit on an RBI single in the 7th inning. Springer is now batting .256 with18 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .802 OPS.

This was also Springer's 100th RBI with the Blue Jays as he continues to amount to an impressive big league career. Many Blue Jays fans took to Twitter to react to the incredible milestone.

The Blue Jays desperately needed to win a game against a potential playoff foe. The team had lost 8 out of their previous 10 games. Springer may have turned the season around for Toronto.

This also came at a time when George Springer pinch-hit for outfielder Raimel Tapia, who started the game in centerfield. Springer was 0-for-10 in his career as a pinch-hitter before this base hit.

George Springer is simply extremely good at baseball. What a milestone for the veteran outfielder.

Overall, an incredible achievement for George Springer as he came in clutch to help win the game for the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays will now face off against the New York Yankees this weekend in the Bronx. A critical series that may decide the AL East winner.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees weekend series schedule

Kevin Gausman pitches during a Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays game.

The Blue Jays and Yankees face off in a huge series at Yankee Stadium this weekend. Here are the scheduled times for each of the four games.

Date & Time Matchup TV Thursday, August 18, 7:05 PM EDT Blue Jays @ Yankees SNET, YES Network Friday, August 19, 7:05 PM EDT Blue Jays @ Yankees Apple TV + Saturday, August 20, 1:05 PM EDT Blue Jays @ Yankees SNET, YES Network Sunday, August 21, 1:35 PM EDT Blue Jays @ Yankees SNET, YES Network

