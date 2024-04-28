"Here we are, the smallest market in baseball, and we’re hanging in there" - Brewers skipper Pat Murphy lauds team's resilience despite challenges

The Milwaukee Brewers have managed to exceed expectations despite going through a major transition in the offseason and losing some of their talent. The team has been hit with multiple injuries this season, which has significantly limited their options. However, the Brewers have persisted and managed to get off to a great start.

Coming into Sunday's game, the Brewers are 17-9 and lead the NL Central by half a game. After what they lost and the injuries they've sustained, it is nothing short of impressive.

“It’s amazing what they’re doing," manager Pat Murphy said. "We lose three of our starters from last year, lose three of our new starters, so we’re filling in with guys that we had no idea would even be in the big leagues. That’s a challenge. But here we are, the smallest market in baseball, and we’re hanging in there. It’s borderline amazing." [via USA TODAY].

They lead the Chicago Cubs by half a game, and the Cubs have one of Milwaukee's biggest 2023 departures: manager Craig Counsell. The Brewers also shipped former Cy Young Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, and yet they have plugged right along.

“We’re trying to hold everything together with duct tape," Brewers GM Matt Arnold said

Today, they will try to bounce back from a humbling 15-3 defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees and earn a series victory over them.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy praises William Contreras

William Contreras has been one of the biggest contributors to Milwaukee's hot start, having hit the ball as well as almost anyone. He has played every single game and is hitting .356 with a 1.000 OPS. Add 22 RBI to his season stats as well.

William Contreras has hit well

“This kid is a special breed," Murphy said about the catcher. "You don’t find this breed out there. He has great instincts to the game. He wants to play every day.

"The pitchers love throwing to him. He doesn’t have a warm and fuzziness to him to make friends and influence people. He just wants to compete and beat your every single game."

With the Brewers playing so well, it's easy to pinpoint Contreras as a huge catalyst for their season.

