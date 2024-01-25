"Here comes an oblique strain" - Yankees fans react to resurfaced footage of Giancarlo Stanton destroying a car in a junkyard

Giancarlo Stanton remains one of the most polarizing players on the New York Yankees. As one of the biggest and strongest players in the MLB, Stanton has crushed home runs throughout his career. So why exactly has the former National League MVP become such a polarizing figure in New York? Injuries.

Since joining the New York Yankees in 2018, Giancarlo Stanton has only played more than 110 games in a season twice. It seems that Stanton finds himself out of the lineup more than he is in it (which is not entirely true).

Because the hard-hitting outfielder has missed a number of games with injuries, as well as his massive salary, New York Yankees fans have grown frustrated with Stanton. The Yankees fanbase is notorious for being difficult on their superstar athletes when they fail to live up to expectations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In Stanton's case, New York Yankees fans have grown tired of the fact that the slugger is seemingly unavailable when the club needs him. That frustration has grown so strong that a video from ten years ago has set off a number of fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a 2014 video from the hit show MLB Fan Cave, the slugger (who was a member of the Miami Marlins at the time) was seen taking batting practice against a car in a junkyard. Stanton is seen hitting baseballs at a junkyard car, shattering the window and denting the side.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That video has since resurfaced and a number of New York Yankees fans have taken shots at the oft-injured star. The wide array of reactions went from confusion to anger. Many fans poked fun at Stanton saying that he would certainly be sidelined with some injury after the bizarre batting practice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More aggressive fans vented their frustration with seeing the video, saying that Giancarlo Stanton continually finds new ways to injure himself. Even though a number of fans pointed out that it was an older video, it did not prevent others from taking shots at the oft-injured star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Giancarlo Stanton has seen his defensive role with the team diminished given his injury track record

The New York Yankees have continued experimenting with Stanton's playing time in order to maximize his availability for the club. Originally, the club decided to make Stanton the permanent designated hitter in an attempt to reduce the amount of running he would need to do in a given season, however, that did not seem to help.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Entering last season, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Giancarlo Stanton would see more time in the outfield. The belief was that utilizing his leg muscles more frequently would reduce the chance of injury. This did not work as planned as Giancarlo Stanton suffered another hamstring injury. The former MVP was limited to 101 games last season.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.