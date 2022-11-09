In 2017, when the Houston Astros captured the World Series title for the first time, third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman hoped his teammate Justin Verlander's newly-wed supermodel wife Kate Upton would play a matchmaker for him.

Speaking to USA Magazine just two days after their 2017 World Series triumph, Alex Bregman said:

"I was just asking Kate when we clinched to go to the World Series, ‘Hey can you hook me up with one of your friends or something?'”

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!" - Kate Upton

Back then, Alex was single and was yet to meet his future wife, Reagan Howard. Since Kate Upton is a supermodel, Alex was hoping to meet her gorgeous set of friends and go on dates.

Alex Bregman met the love of his life two years after the Houston Astros won their first World Series in 2017

Alex Bregman with wife Reagan Bregman on their wedding in 2021.

Alex Bregman, who once wanted to date drop-dead gorgeous friends of Kate Upton, eventually met his soulmate, Reagan Howard, in 2019.

Alex and Reagan first sparked romance rumors when Howard posted a photo with Alex in July 2019, seated inside a plane.

"Cleveland bound." - Reagan Bregman

In the initial phase, the pair had to face several challenges to maintain their long-distance relationship.

The pair finally announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2020.

"Love you forever baby." - Alex Bregman

Eleven months later, in December 2020, Alex and Reagan exchanged vows in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and opted for an intimate backyard wedding in the presence of their close ones.

"Married to my best friend." - Reagan Bregman

Speaking to "The Knot" two months after their wedding, Alex was all praises for her newly-wed wife:

"She cares. She's willing to go above and beyond for the people she loves and is loyal. She's hardworking, smart and she literally does everything for me."

Bregman added that his wife makes him beam with happiness:

"She makes life better. Whenever I'm around her, she makes me happy."

Cut to November 2022, Mr. and Mrs. Bregman are parents to a cute little munchkin, Knox Samuel Bregman. He was born in August 2022.

"My World." - Regan Bregman

It seems Knox has arrived with good fortune for his father.

On Nov. 5, the Houston Astros emerged victorious and clinched the World Series title for the second time by beating the Philadelphia Phillies.

Poll : 0 votes