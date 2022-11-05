After two years of dating, Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman tied the knot with his girlfriend, Reagan Howard, in December 2020 in an intimate backyard setting.

Alex didn't shy away from singing her praises in a 2021 interview with "The Knot", saying:

"She cares: she's willing to go above and beyond for the people she loves and is loyal. She's hardworking, smart and she literally does everything for me."

Bregman also added how Reagan is his source of happiness.

"She makes life better. Whenever I'm around her, she makes me happy."

"Married to my best friend." - @Reagan Elizabeth

In August 2022, Alex and Reagan welcomed their first child, a son named Knox Samuel Bregman.

Knox attended his first MLB game in September. He also attended the Astros Family Day.

"What a season." - @Reagan Elizabeth

Recently, Knox was also spotted attending World Series games with his mother, Reagan.

Alex Bregman believes Kate Upton holding up his son has ushered in luck for him

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two

Alex Bregman believes his fellow teammate Justin Verlander's spouse, Kate Upton has brought him and the Astros luck by holding baby Knox Bregman during his at-bats.

When asked about this adorable tradition, he stated:

"Kate has to hold him, actually because it is good luck. In all honesty though, this is probably the most fun I ever had playing baseball. I have been able to play the World Series. This is a blast.”

Daniel Gotera @DTGoteraKHOU Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck. Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck. https://t.co/QLbBmwhZWd

"Alex Bregman says every time he comes up to bat, his 3 month old son Knox is held by Kate Upton for good luck." - @Daniel Gotera

The Astros won Game 5 of the World Series 3-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB fans are waiting with bated breath for Game 6 of the World Series, which will be played on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

