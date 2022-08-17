"Hey, you hit one for Uvalde" - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker lauds Alex Bregman for blasting a memorable home run with members of the Uvalde community in attendance

Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman was praised by the MLB teams' manager Dusty Baker. On Sunday, Bregman blasted a home run and honored his promise to a young girl from Uvalde, Texas.

On May 24, a gunman entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and launched an attack, killing 19 children and two adults. The massacre left the entire world in shock. The Astros organized Uvalde Strong Day on Sunday at Minute Maid Park to pay honor the Uvalde community.

On May 24, a gunman entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and launched an attack, killing 19 children and two adults. The massacre left the entire world in shock. The Astros organized Uvalde Strong Day on Sunday at Minute Maid Park to pay honor the Uvalde community.

Prior to the game, during a Q&A session with the Uvalde community, a young girl wearing a "Team Altuve" shirt made a special request. She voiced her desire for the Astros second baseman to hit a home run for her.

Alex successfully did.

"Welcome to Sunday Service." - Astros

Bregman was in a jovial mood and told FOX 26's Mark Berman in a post-game interview, "It was really cool. Anything we can do for them. I'm glad they were here today."

He added that Dusty Baker was impressed with his performance and that he is a man of his word.

"As soon as I got to the dugout Dusty [Baker] said 'Hey, you hit one for Uvalde.' So it was nice."

It was a wonderful and applaudable gesture from Alex Bregman. Kudos!

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics game outcome

Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros

On Sunday, the Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics with 6-3 victory at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros also arranged a fundraiser to support projects benefiting the Uvalde community.

