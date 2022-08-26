“Hey MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f**k Justin Verlander?" - Kate Upton fiercely defended her husband after MLB sportswriters denied Astros veteran the Cy Young Award in 2016

"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" model Kate Upton strongly supported her then fiance, Justin Verlander, in 2016. He missed winning the American League Cy Young Award by a small mark.

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros ace, lost to then Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello despite performing incredibly in the MLB 2016 season with the Detroit Tigers.

Justin's about-to-be-wife, Kate, was in no mood to stay silent after the Baseball Writers Association of America announced the voting results.

Directing her comments at MLB, Kate Upton took to Twitter and wrote:

"Hey MLB, I thought I was the only person allowed to f*** Justin Verlander?! What two writers didn’t have him on their ballot?"

Kate didn't stop there.

She posted a second tweet aimed at sportswriters, Bill Chastain of MLB.com and Fred Goodall of the Associated Press. She wrote:

"He had the majority of first place votes and two writers didn’t have him on their ballots?!! Can you pick more out of touch people to vote?”

After her two fiery tweets, Kate Upton dropped a third bomb while taking a dig at the American League Cy Young Award 2016 winner, Rick Porcello.

She wrote:

"Sorry Rick but you didn't get any 1st place votes? You didn't win. Bye Felicia @MLB keep up with the times and fire those writers."

In the first-place vote count, Verlander beat Porcello 14-8, but Rick had a large lead in the second-place vote count, 18-2. However, two voters omitted Justin from their five-spot ticket, causing the pitcher to lose the overall vote count 137 to 132.

After Kate Upton expressed her outrage on Twitter, Rick Porcello, the American League Cy Young Award 2016 winner, was not ready to seep into negativity.

“I honestly don’t care. I’ve got a lot of people around me right now that I love very much and are instrumental in my success. And on top of that, we’ve got some really good bottles of wine that need to be drank.”

Kate Upton had to deal with repercussions as a result of her inflammatory statements.

When Kate Upton faced backlash from Mark Feinsand, the MLB.com executive reporter & MLB Network insider, Justin Verlander defended her

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Justin came to Kate's defense after Mark Feinsand, a MLB.com executive reporter and MLB Network insider, attacked her in a tweet.

Mark wrote:

"Hey, Kate Upton ... pipe down! There’s no scandal in Justin Verlander not winning the AL Cy Young."

Justin quote-tweeted Mark's tweet and responded:

"She wasn't upset about me losing. That's fine. But turning in a ballot a week b4 the season ends?!"

Mark replied:

"I don't disagree with you. I turned my MVP ballot in the day after the season. But she didn't know that when she tweeted!"

Justin reiterated, saying:

"Her point was they were uninformed. That they turned in their ballot a week early only validated her point."

Justin added:

"Also if you 'don't disagree' where do you get off telling anyone to 'pipe down'?!?"

While Mark Feinsand snapped back at Kate, Curt Schilling, the former MLB right-handed pitcher and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard supported her.

Noah Syndergaard @Noahsyndergaard

Back in 2016, Kate was Justin's fiance. Justin's standing up for his about-to-be wife deserves appreciation.

