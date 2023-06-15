Paul Skenes of the LSU Tigers is one of the few players that can be compared to superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Skenes is the top pitching MLB pitching prospect and there is a good chance that he will be the number one overall pick. The powerful righty is dominating on the mound in one of the most competitive conferences in college baseball. His fastball tops 100 mph and he has an efficient slider and changeup in his arsenal.

Although he is known for his arm, Paul Skenes grew up a two-way player and is an elite hitter. The 21-year-old, who was born in Southern California, was also raised a Los Angeles Angeles fan. It seems only natural that he would mold his game around that of the great Ohtani.

"Definitely modelled Shohei Ohtani as best as I can."

Skenes was speaking on a recent episode of "The Pitching Ninja" with Rob Friedman.

Watch my Interview of the Paul Skenes on being a Shohei Ohtani fan.Watch my Interview of the @LSUbaseball Ace on YouTube : youtu.be/gBO86n32bT4

The interview provided some excellent analysis and does a great job of breaking down Skenes' game. Skenes has an impressive arsenal but spoke about improving certain pitches focusing particularly on his four-seam baseball and slider. He remains humble and spoke of his desire to continue to get better.

Being a premier college hitter may be one of the reasons Paul Skenes is so successful on the mound. During the interview, he provided some insights into how he approaches hitters. Being a former catcher and a star hitter allows him to think the way a batter would.

Paul Skenes's Absurd Stuff from the 1st Inning.

10 Consecutive 100+mph Fastballs (T102mph) and a Wicked Slider.



10 Consecutive 100+mph Fastballs (T102mph) and a Wicked Slider. 🤢 Paul Skenes's Absurd Stuff from the 1st Inning.10 Consecutive 100+mph Fastballs (T102mph) and a Wicked Slider. 🤢 https://t.co/vjOqDbhlZD

Prior to enrolling at Louisiana State University, Skenes played for Air Force where he was one of the premier two-way players in the country. During the 2021-22 season, he finished with a 10-3 record, a 2.73 ERA, hit 13 home runs and recorded 38 RBIs.

This year with the Tigers, he has an impressive 12-2 record and a 1.77 ERA. He has recorded an incredible 188 strikeouts over 107 innings.

There is still a long way to go before reaching Ohtani's level, but Skenes is on the right path. It would be incredible if the young pitcher was to end up with his hometown MLB team playing alongside the Japanese phenom.

