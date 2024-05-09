“His aura is off the charts” – Astros fans hyped as Jon Singleton launches mammoth 442-foot home run against Yankees

While Giancarlo Stanton has been launching head-turning home runs in this Yankees-Astros series, Jon Singleton wanted to get in the mix. After Yordan Alvarez sent a solo blast in the first inning, Single crushed a two-run nuke.

Singleton homered 442 feet to right field, scoring Jeremy Pena. It is the slugger's second home run of the season, and it helped his club get out to an early 3-0 lead against the Bronx Bombers.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The early home runs quieted the Yankees fans in the stadium. Both came off starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who only lasted 5.2 innings, giving up four earned runs.

Houston is trying to save what is left of this series. The Yanks took the first two games of this three-game series. While they cannot win the series, not getting swept could be considered a win.

"HIS AURA IS OFF THE CHARTS" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"That bat drop though!" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

"First base is solidified" - posted another.

Astros fans are ecstatic with Singleton's monster home run. They are especially hyped over his epic bat drop because he knew it was gone immediately as it left his bat.

"Please keep doing this Jon" - said another fan.

"Singleton is amazing!" - said another.

"Yk you hit it well when Yordan is surprised" - said another.

Even slugger Yordan Alvarez could not believe how much of the ball Singleton got. That is how you know you have just crushed a baseball.

Jon Singleton and the offense have not been the problem for the Astros

Houston Astros - Jon Singleton (Image via USA Today)

The Houston Astros have limped into the new season. After winning the American League West for the last three seasons, they are in danger of not even being in contention.

Houston currently sits in last place in the division with their 12-24 record. They are 8.5 games behind the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Pitching has been a huge problem for the club this year. Nearly every one of their starting pitchers has seen some type of injury this season, some worse than others.

While they just got Justin Verlander back from the IL, others are going there for an extended stay. J.P. France is headed to the IL with a shoulder injury and could be there for quite a long time, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback