“His back is broken carrying us” “Only good thing we have left in this season” - New York Yankees fans react to Aaron Judge hitting his 52nd home run, leaving bittersweet taste as team continues to struggle

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched his 52nd home run of the season in tonight's 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Judge is now just nine home runs away from tying Roger Maris for the most home runs in American League history.

After tonight's game, Judge is now batting .296 with 52 home runs and 114 runs batted in. It has already been a truly remarkable season already, and there is still a month yet to be played.

The home run left a bittersweet taste in the mouths of many Yankees fans. On the one hand, Judge is making history by inching closer to the American League home run record. However, the Yankees continue to struggle in the second half of the season as their division lead is down to just four games.

It really feels like Judge has been carrying the team on his back these past few months.

The way the Yankees have played since the All-Star break makes it seem like Judge's home run tally is all there is left to root for.

Fans are jokingly saying that Aaron Judge does not deserve to be on the team, given the Yankees' recent play.

Fans are excited to see Judge continue to excel, but the rest of the New York Yankees offense has looked atrocious.

Overall, what Aaron Judge is doing this season is special. Regardless of whether or not he can pass Roger Maris for the AL record, 2022 has been an unforgettable season for fans across the world.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees will look to avoid a three-game sweep tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:40 PM EDT.

Frankie Montas gets the start for the Yankees in tomorrow's matchup. Since being traded to the Yankees, Montas has posted a 0-2 record with an abysmal 7.01 ERA.

He and the rest of the Yankees team will look to rebound as the division lead continues to shrink.

