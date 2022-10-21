New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole is very familiar with Framber Valdez's game. The two were teammates with the Houston Astros back in 2018 and 2019. While Cole was already established at the time as one of the best pitchers in the league, Valdez was still an up-and-comer.

Last night, Framber Valdez proved to the league that he belongs amongst the elite pitchers in MLB. The 2022 All-Star is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Valdez was immaculate in his handling of the Yankees lineup. He looked calm, composed, and in control. Gerrit Cole was asked in his postgame interview about his former teammates' abilities and presence on the mound.

His comments could be interpreted as a sly dig at Valdez. The term whimsical could have a negative connotation for a pitcher. Valdez's style is definitely more annimated and passionate than that of Gerrit Cole.

Mound presence refers to a pitcher's attitude and poise on the mound. It covers everything from how he sets up his pitches, holds runners on base, and his general demenour. It is a huge psychological advantage for a team when the pitcher looks in control on the mound.

Cole, however, went on to praise his former teammate, adding that the numbers speak for themselves.

Valdez had a stellar outing in game two versus the New York Yankees. It took him 101 pitches to get through seven innings. Although the Yankees scored twice, he gave up no earned runs. Valdez struck out nine hitters and only allowed just four hits on the night.

Gerrit Cole has been impressed with former teammate Framber Valdez's development

Framber Valdez reacts after retiring the side against the New York Yankees in game two of the ALCS

During the regular season, the left-handed Dominican was one of the standout players on the Astros roster. He won a career-high 17 games and finished with an impressive 2.82 ERA.

Since 2019 Valdez has shown steady improvement. His win totals over that four-year period have steadily increased every year. His ERA has also steadily decreased over that period. He has quietly developed into one of the top pitchers in the league.

A three-run shot from Alex Bregman in the third inning was massive for the Astros. That was all Valdez needed to secure his first win of the playoffs. He pitched 5.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners and received a no-decision.

The Astros will now head to New York for game three of the series. Gerrit Cole will take the mound hoping to secure a much-needed win for the Yankees.

Game three is set for Saturday at 5:07 PM ET.

