The New York Yankees and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa have agreed to a one-year, six-million-dollar deal. IKF didn't have the year he was hoping for in New York. He was benched for his defensive problems in the ALCS. The team went with rookies Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera in the series against the Houston Astros.

With the deal, the team avoided arbitration. It's unclear what role Isiah Kiner-Falefa will have with the team in 2023. He can be traded if the team is comfortable with what they have at shortstop.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a slash line of .261/.314/.642. It was his second-worst performance at the plate in his short five-year career so far. His .968 fielding percentage last season was the lowest of his career.

New York Yankees fans aren't happy to see IKF back. They don't think he brings much to the team. Fans want to see the team commit to their younger guys.

"His OPS was less than Judge's SLG," one fan explained.

"Get him off my team," said another.

Christopher Collins @Christo51372725 @YESNetwork Lol I already hanged it up as a yankee fan after the Astros series @YESNetwork Lol I already hanged it up as a yankee fan after the Astros series

J.D.D @jimmyDean642021 @YESNetwork Makes no sense! What a waste of 6 million. We saw what this guy was last year. Wow what a start Cashman. @YESNetwork Makes no sense! What a waste of 6 million. We saw what this guy was last year. Wow what a start Cashman.

Some fans don't understand what the team is doing by bringing him back. He wasn't good during his one year with the Yankees, and fans don't see him getting any better. They're hoping he isn't the team's starting Opening Day shortstop.

Other fans believe they signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa so that they can trade him later. They did the same thing with catcher Gary Sanchez last year before trading him to the Minnesota Twins in the Josh Donaldson deal.

Could Isiah Kiner-Falefa get some run at third base this year if he stays with the Yankees?

Houston Astros v New York Yankees

By the end of the season, Oswald Peraza had shown sparks of what he could bring to the team, both offensively and defensively. In 18 games with the Yankees, Peraza hit .306, with a home run, and two stolen bases.

When Josh Donaldson was on paternity leave, New York moved IKF to third and put Peraza at short. In that series against the Minnesota Twins, Kiner-Falefa made a number of plays at third base. He also hit a game-tying RBI in Game One and a game-winning grand slam in Game Two.

Kiner-Falefa at third base is something to look at. With Josh Donaldson struggling for much of the 2022 season, IKF could see more appearances at third.

It will be interesting to see what the Yankees plan to do with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Will they trade him, or is he going to be on the 2023 Opening Day roster?

