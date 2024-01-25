“His third coffee of the day” - Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia Reguero playfully unveils how they conquer a hectic day together

Spring training is a month away, and New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor is already finding ways to keep up with his hectic schedule. In a recent Instagram story by his wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, it seems that the infielder is gulping up coffee to conquer his day.

In a series of Instagram stories, the Mets star and his wife seemed to be recording a podcast, where Katia took snapshots of her husband, Lindor, taking his third coffee of the day.

"That Part. Over Caffeinated indeed. His 3rd coffee of the Day," she wrote in the story.

Katia Lindor's Instagram Story

Katie Reguero hosts The Un-a-Parent podcast, which is available on numerous platforms, including Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube.

In the podcast, she invites guests and discusses parenthood. The synopsis of the podcast on Spotify is as follows:

"Join us as we debunk parenting myths and provide a safe, non-judgmental space for parents and parents-to-be. Let’s embrace vulnerability, share frustrations, and celebrate the complexities of parenthood.

"Together, we’ll learn from diverse perspectives and realize we’re not alone in this rewarding yet challenging journey."

The Lindors are parents to two daughters: Kalina and Amapola Chloe.

Francisco Lindor revealed how he met Katia Reguero

The Mets star and Katia tied the knot in Dec. 2021, following a one-year engagement.

In an exclusive interview with The Post in the Mets clubhouse in Apr. 2022, Lindor opened up about how he met his future wife, Katia.

“I messaged her on Instagram. Her picture popped up and I was like, ‘This girl is beautiful!’” Francisco Lindor said.

“We talked for three months and then I met her in Arizona ‘cause I was out there for spring training,” Lindor added. “We just hung out and I was like, ‘I think she’s the One.’ At first, I was a little bit like, ‘Ahh, I don’t want to really commit,’ but I knew that she was the One.”

The family of four moved to Manhattan after Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets in 2021.

