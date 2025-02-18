"History will say it's personal" - Trevor Bauer 'humbles' Antonio Gianni during ex-Dodgers pitcher's one last showdown

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer had some scores to settle with Central Arizona College sophomore utility man Antonio Gianni for one last time.

The last time the two faced each other, Gianni claimed it was 8-20 against Bauer. So, it was personal for the former Cy Young winner to "humble" the college boy.

On Monday, Bauer shared a video in which he went up against Gianni in a one-on-one setting at an indoor facility.

"It's happening again Me versus Antonio," Bauer said in the video. "The history Let's just say it's personal and somebody is getting humbled this time."

Before mocking Gianni over last year's score, Trevor Bauer went on to throw high riding fastball to miss his bat on a swing attempt. The second strike was a dropping curveball, which Gianni let go to get behind 0-2. One of their friends argued that it was a quick pitch, but Bauer said they made eye contact, so it wasn't.

The third one was a curveball in disguise of a splitter, but Gianni did well to not fall for it, making the count 1-2. The fourth pitch barely missed the outside of the plate. Finally, with the count 2-2, Bauer pitched a fastball and Gianni missed on the swing attempt, resulting in the former MLB pitcher Bauer getting the better of the college star.

Here's the entire video:

Another MLB offseason goes by, and still no signs of Trevor Bauer returning

After helping the Diablos Rojos del México win the Serie del Rey (the annual championship series of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), Trevor Bauer positioned himself well to be picked by any major league team even if it meant on a minor league contract.

However, just like last offseason, none of the major league teams were reported to be interested in his services. That led to him signing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball in January. This will be his second stint in Japan after previously playing there in 2023.

The last time Trevor Bauer pitched in the majors was in 2021 when he was playing for the LA Dodgers. He was put on administrative leave after allegations of alleged sexual assault were made against the starting pitcher.

Subsequently, in April 2022, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer for 324 games for violation of the league's domestic policy. However, on appeal, the suspension was reduced to 194 games. Nevertheless, the Dodgers released him in January 2023, and since then, Bauer has been out of the league and without any reported interest.

