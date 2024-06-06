"Hit that backstop or hit that glove" - NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick shares advice Andy Pettitte gave him before ceremonial first pitch

NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick is enjoying life after retirement. The former Cup Series champion retired following the 2023 season and joined FOX's broadcast booth.

Given the career Harvick has had, he has plenty of interesting stories throughout his life as a driver. One, for instance, comes from 2001 when he was invited to Yankee Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Ahead of his throw, Bronx legend Andy Pettitte gave Harvick a piece of advice he carried with him. The three-time All-Star told Harvick to just get the ball over the plate.

"I'll never forget Andy Pettitte walking up to me, and he said, 'Kevin, I'm going to give you a piece of advice right here, whatever you do, either hit that backstop or hit that glove,'" said Harvick.

Harvick was able to hit the glove that night, but he also mentioned that he was brought in during the 2011 season to throw another first pitch. This time, things were a little different.

"I threw the ball nice and easy, nice little rainbow into the glove, and I turn around and everybody is laughing hysterically at me in the dugout," said Harvick.

Unknowingly to Harvick, the radar gun was active, and on the jumbotron, he turned around to see 32 mph. It was quite embarrassing, but at least Harvick made it all the way to the catcher's mitt.

Kevin Harvick had a much better first pitch than some of these other celebrities

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Kevin Harvick (Image via USA Today)

While it was an embarrassing moment for Kevin Harvick, it could have been way worse. There have been numerous disastrous first pitches over the last few years that have made baseball fans cringe.

One terrible first pitch that immediately comes to mind is from the 2021 season. It was when one of the baddest dudes on the planet, UFC fighter, Connor McGregor threw out a first pitch during a Chicago Cubs game.

While sniping fighter's chins comes easy for McGregor, throwing a baseball does not. His pitch was closer to the on-deck circle than it was to the plate.

Another bad first pitch came from Dr. Fauci during the 2020 season. Again, this had no chance right out of the hand and is considered one of the worst first pitches of all time.

Luckily for Kevin Harvick, the only thing people can knock him for is how hard he threw.

