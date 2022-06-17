Create
"Hit one when it matters you f****ng bum" "You really need to stay silent today" - Toronto Blue Jays fans roast their own team for celebrating solo home run when down 7-0 to Baltimore Orioles

This home run from Hernandez is bittersweet.
Nathan Borkowski
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jun 17, 2022 02:54 AM IST

The Toronto Blue Jays made a tactical error on social media when they celebrated a home run while losing by seven runs to the Baltimore Orioles. While the home run from Teoscar Hernandez did make it a six-run game rather than a seven-run game, it was probably not the right time to post a highlight, and the fans let them hear about it.

This is the home run from the Toronto Blue Jays slugger and the Twitter post that sparked plenty of hate in response.

Homers in back-to-back games for @TeoscarH 👏 https://t.co/KEl5qjsvHM

The home run was impressive, made even more impressive by the fact that Teoscar Hernandez has homered in back-to-back games, but posting the highlight to Twitter seemingly had the opposite effect they intended.

This fan was very blunt in his thoughts on the home run.

Hit one when it matters you fucking bum. twitter.com/bluejays/statu…

Toronto Blue Jays fans are normally more reserved, but getting blown out by the Baltimore Orioles can have damaging effects on a fanbase.

Toronto Blue Jays fans are very hard on themselves and their team

The Baltimore Orioles took advantage of an off-game from Kevin Gaussman.
The Toronto Blue Jays are second place in the American League East, behind only the New York Yankees, who have proven to be the best team in the MLB this season, but this pending loss to the Baltimore Orioles was unexpected and infuriating.

Every win will matter if the Toronto Blue Jays hope to win the division, so losing a winnable game like this could prove disastrous, and the fans know it.

This fan recommends the team refrain from making further posts given the state of the game.

@BlueJays @TeoscarH You really need to stay silent today

This fan was apparently not following the game closely and was dismayed upon seeing the score.

@BlueJays @TeoscarH Wtf is that score

Some fans were able to find the positives, despite how few and far between they may be.

@BlueJays @TeoscarH At least we didn't get shutout

This fan makes a great point, the game is not over yet, but a comeback is very unlikely.

@BlueJays @TeoscarH 6 more and we’re in the game!😁😁

This fan is very confused as to how the game has gone the direction it has and gives the team a backhanded compliment in response to the home run.

@BlueJays @TeoscarH I love you guys but what’s going on it’s the Orioles
A loss to a division rival always hurts more than a regular loss, especially when your team is a prohibitive favorite coming in. Every fan will handle these losses differently, but very few are able to look on the bright spots from the game without a twinge of sadness.

This home run from Teoscar Hernandez is a great personal achievement, but the team and their fans have bigger issues at the moment.

