"Hitting is contagious. We just haven't found that groove" - Mets star Francisco Lindor optimistic about team's offense despite early season struggles

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have not started the season as they had hoped for entering the 2024 campaign. One of the areas that has been the most scrutinized this season for the New York Mets has been their offensive struggles. This is something that came to light again on Tuesday, as the Mets fell 4-0 to their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.

During Tuesday's loss, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola pitched 9.0 scoreless innings, allowing only 4 hits and racking up 8 strikeouts in the process. Francisco Lindor was one of several New York Mets players who were held hitless in the loss, something that the All-Star shortstop addressed after the game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Francisco Lindor feels that the process of the Mets' offense has been strong, but the results haven't been there: "Hitting is contagious. We just haven't found that groove. It's a tough one, for sure." - @SNY_Mets

"Hitting is contagious. We just haven't found that groove," Lindor told reporters about the team's offensive struggles. "The plan, the process, it seems like we are executing it, we just haven't had the results," he continued with an air of optimism.

It has been a mixed season so far at the plate for Francisco Lindor. The four-time All-Star has been a decent source of power this year, hitting 7 home runs so far, however, he has been inconsistent at the dish. Over 162 at-bats this season, the veteran shortstop has posted a disappointing .204 batting average with 27 strikeouts and a .655 OPS.

Expand Tweet

"It's no fun, but it's part of the daily grind. It seems like we're in a month that the uphill fight is even harder." - Francisco Lindor" - @SNYtv

It has not only been Lindor who has struggled so far this season, as a number of the team's biggest stars have also underperformed, particularly in batting average. Pete Alonso (.226), Jeff McNeil (.236), and Brandon Nimmo (.221) have all been in an extended slump at the plate.

The New York Mets could look to shake things up if Francisco Lindor and company can't turn things around

It is a pivotal season for the New York Mets and several of their veteran players. The Mets sit 4th in the National League East with a 19-22 record, something that could determine the franchise's plans for the rest for the year. If the squad is unable to find themselves, the front office could look to offload some of their aging stars.

If the New York Mets decide to become sellers at the trade deadline, they have a number of talented players who could draw interest around the MLB. Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, and Harrison Bader are a few of the names who could find themselves on the move if the team does not turns things around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback