"Hitting, it's not about muscle..." - Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams receive batting tips from George Costanza in a hilarious clip from Seinfeld 

A legendary scene from Jerry Seinfeld's sitcom "Seinfeld" is when former New York Yankees stars Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams received hitting advice from George Costanza during their cameo appearances. Jason Alexander played the role of George Costanza in the sitcom.

George Costanza was recruited as assistant to the traveling secretary for the New York Yankees in Season 5's episode 22 entitled "The Opposite." In the episode entitled "The Abstinence" of Season 8, George Costanza is seen utilizing his newly discovered knowledge of baseball while working with the New York Yankees. George teaches Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams batting techniques. Mind you, this episode of "Seinfeld" was aired after the MLB team, the New York Yankees, successfully bagged the World Series in 1996, defeating the Atlanta Braves. Ironic much?

Costanza says, "Guys, hitting is not about muscle. It’s simple physics. Calculate the velocity, V, in relation to the trajectory, T, in which G, gravity, of course, remains a constant. It’s not complicated."

Apart from the batting-related suggestions, George Costanza also went on to crush a home run in the episode to justify his statement. The following dialogue between Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, and George will undoubtedly make you giggle with its sharp wit.

Derek Jeter says, "Who are you again?"

George says, "George Costanza, assistant to the traveling secretary."

Williams asks George, "Are you the guy who put us in that Ramada in Milwaukee?"

George answers William, "Do you wanna talk hotels, or do you wanna win some ball games?"

Jeter says to George, "We won the World Series."

George says to Jeter, "In six games."

HILARIOUS!

Other Yankees players who appeared on "Seinfeld" besides Derek Jeter

Five-time All-Star Paul O'Neill had a cameo role in "Seinfeld" in episode four of Season 7. That episode was called "The Wink."

Danny Tartabull appeared on the "show about nothing" twice. Danny first appeared in Season 6's first episode, "The Chaperone," and then again in season 6's third episode, "The Pledge Drive."

Seinfeld has a large following among Generations X and Y. If you're a Gen-Z baseball fan, catch "Seinfeld's" MLB-themed episodes on Netflix for a good chuckle.

