HOF gives his verdict on Twins reacquiring Danny Coulombe amid elbow injury concerns

Danny Coulombe spent the previous two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles but has bounced around the league throughout his MLB career.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Twins reacquired Coulombe from the Orioles, even though there are concerns about his health and pitching. Hall of Famer Jim Palmer shared his thoughts on X.

Most of the biggest names on the free agent market have signed deals as Spring Training is approaching; however, the Twins are still looking to improve their roster. Palmer discussed Coulombe's addition and he believes he can help the team.

"Twins reacquire Danny Coulombe. Coming off elbow surgery, the O’s non tender him and the Twins get a pretty accomplished lefty that gets both right and left handed hitters out. In the clutch last season, runners in scoring position, 0-19…pretty amazing stat. Great teammate, a veteran that will add experience to a Twin team trying to get better. Health is wealth, and I wish him well." Palmer tweeted.

The Minnesota Twins were not a playoff team last season and they are trying to keep pace with the other teams in the AL Central Division. Since making his Major League debut in 2014, Coulombe has posted a 15-9 overall record along with an earned run average of 3.81.

Danny Coulombe's Minnesota Return Excites Royce Lewis

The MLB Network posted an update on the Danny Coulombe signing on their Instagram account on Tuesday which caught the attention of a Minnesota Twins star. Third-baseman Royce Lewis was on the same team as Coulombe in 2022 when the young slugger entered the league.

Lewis expressed his excitement about the signing by sharing the update on his Instagram story.

"@danny_coulombe bout time let’s go bro! @twins,” Lewis wrote.

It has been a relatively slow offseason for the Minnesota Twins but this signing has seemingly brought some new life into the organization. Lewis and Coulombe will soon report for Spring Training to get the 2025 season started.

