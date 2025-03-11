  • home icon
HOFer CC Sabathia expresses deep feelings about NFL star Maxx Crosby's sobriety milestone as his own 10-year anniversary nears

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Mar 11, 2025 19:51 GMT
While CC Sabathia has had a storied career in the big leagues, it was not all sunshine and rainbows. He did not struggle on the mound, but he did have some demons he was battling off the field.

Sabathia had trouble controlling his drinking. It got to a point where he knew this was damaging his life and the people around him, and he made a change for the better.

Coming up his 10-year sobriety mark, Sabathia saw another athlete enjoying the clean life. He congratulated Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for his five-year mark.

"Incredible. Coming up on my 10th year, life changing" said Sabathia.
Crosby started drinking when he was in high school and stayed that way until the pros. He had a family history of alcohol problems, and he knew he needed to get help.

In 2020, Crosby checked into a rehab facility in the spring and then went to a sober living facility. Since then, the NFL star has stayed clean.

CC Sabathia opens up about alcohol struggles

New York Yankees Workouts - CC Sabathia (Photo via IMAGN)
New York Yankees Workouts - CC Sabathia (Photo via IMAGN)

After getting sober, former Yankees ace CC Sabathia wrote a book about his journey titled, "Till the End." He detailed how drinking became a part of his routine, just like throwing long toss before a start, via CBS News.

"I would pitch, and then the next three days, I would drink. So the day after, right after I came out of the game, I would need a drink and would drink the next three days" said Sabathia.

Sabathia knew he had a problem when he could not stop drinking after a three-day bender in Baltimore during a series against the Orioles. He quickly checked himself into rehab ahead of the team's 2015 postseason run and has been clean ever since.

हिन्दी