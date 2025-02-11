HOFer Chipper Jones drops 3-word reaction to Freddie Freeman mimicking the Braves legend's slugging technique

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones reacted to an old video of Freddie Freeman mimicking his slugging technique on social media on Monday. The 52-year-old is associated with the Braves even after his retirement and has helped several young players improve their slugging technique over the years.

An old Freeman interview from his Atlanta Braves days resurfaced on social media in which the infielder spoke about his slugging technique. Freeman spoke about how Jones' advice helped him develop his technique when he was young.

"Chipper taught me this when I was coming up. Chipper uses this line as a mental thing, you want to keep your hands on this line so your bat stays in the zone as long as you can. And that's it. I have taken that with me since he told me that," he said in the video shared on X.

The MLB HOFer reposted the video on X with a three-word reaction.

"Nice mental cue," he wrote.

Chipper Jones started his MLB career with the Braves in 1993 and had a successful career with the franchise that lasted two decades. In that time, he made eight All-Star appearances and won the NL MVP once while helping them to a World Series title in 1995. After he retired in 2012, his number 10 jersey was retired by the Braves. He was also inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2018.

Braves legend Chipper Jones gives a masterclass in hitting for upcoming MLB players

After his retirement as a player in 2012, Chipper Jones continued to be a part of the Atlanta Braves organization and joined them as a coach in 2021. Over the years, he has helped numerous hitters hone their slugging skills like he did with Freddie Freeman.

In last Thursday's episode of The Mayor's Office, Jones shared several techniques he uses to help young players develop their hitting skills.

One of the main things that Jones explained is taking the same approach in games that they do in batting practice. While it is tough to execute, it is a simple approach that helps young players do better in MLB games when they are coming through the ranks.

