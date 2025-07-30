  • home icon
  • "Holy s*** he's gone" - MLB fans spark trade buzz as Jhoan Duran leaves bullpen after emotional hug

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 30, 2025 04:25 GMT
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Rumors of potential trade moves are starting to swirl with the trade deadline fast approaching. Minnesota Twins reliever Jhoan Dhuran was rumored to be on his way out of the franchise on Tuesday.

During Tuesday's game between the Twins and the Boston Red Sox, Jhoan Duran was seen hugging bullpen catcher Frank Nigro. The hug sparked speculation of a trade with fans interpreting it as a farewell gesture.

"HOLY S*** HES GONE," wrote a fan.
"He’s a Yankee," wrote another fan.
"Welcome to Detroit my friend," claimed a fan.
"Yea he’s gotta be traded," wrote another fan.

Players being traded mid-game is not new during the trade deadline and fans witnessed the Baltimore Orioles trade Seranthony Dominguez to the Blue Jays between games of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

However, Duran was not being traded. MLB insider Jeff Passan cleared the air by dismissing trade speculations on X.

"Jhoan Duran has not been traded. He was just hugging his bullpen catcher because that's what friends do sometimes," Passan wrote.
Passan's clarification drew several reactions from fans.

"IT WAS A PRANK. THEY KNEW WHAT THEY WERE DOING," wrote a fan.
"We got trolled," wrote another fan.
"Just a couple guys being dudes," said a fan.

Jhoan Duran remains one of the coveted closers ahead of trade deadline

Although Jhoan Duran remains a Twin after Tuesday night, the right-handed releiver is one of the most coveted closers ahead of the trade deadline. According to NY Post's Jon Heyman, Duran remains on the watchlist of several teams with two years of club control remaining on his contract.

Duran has been one of the most reliable bullpen arms this season, as he has a 2.01 ERA and 211 ERA+ with 53 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings. He has 16 saves so far and is on pace to reach 20+ saves for a third consecutive MLB season. The Twins would do well to hold onto their prized reliever with the deadline looming.

