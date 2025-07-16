 “Holy s***, he’s going off” - Mariner’s Bryan Woo admits being “dumbfounded” by Cal Raleigh’s historic run so far in 2025 

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh is having an extraordinary 2025 season. While he has managed to accumulate great stats ahead of the All-Star break, on Monday, he added yet another feather to his cap when he beat Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero to win the All-Star Home Run Derby.

With this victory, Raleigh became the first catcher and switch-hitter to win the annual home run hitting competition. He's also the first Mariner since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1999 to win the competition. The All-Star Home Run Derby victory only added to an already historic season, which has left his teammate Bryan Woo "dumbfounded."

Speaking to ESPN, Woo commented on Cal Raleigh's season so far:

"At the beginning of the year, it was like, 'All right, he is off to a great start.' And then he just kept going and it was like, 'Wow, this is pretty cool.' And then it was like, 'Holy s**t, he's going off.' And now it's kind of just like, 'What is going on?' Over the last month, I feel like everybody realized it's a historic season.

"It's not just a really good one or one of the best in the league – it's something that's never been done. At this point, most guys are just kind of looking at each other every time he hits a homer or has a really good game. We don't really know what to make of it. We're kind of just as dumbfounded as all the fans are," he added.

Raleigh has amassed 347 at-bats with an average of .259 this season. He also scored 65 runs, 38 home runs and has 82 RBIs to his name.

Cal Raleigh and his dad comment after Seattle Mariners' historic Derby win

Cal Raleigh's historic derby win drew reactions from fans and pros alike. However, one of the most important reactions came from Raleigh himself. After the Derby win, the Seattle Mariners player spoke to ESPN's Jeff Passan during the broadcast:

"It means the world. I could hit zero home runs, and I would've had just as much fun. It's unbelievable."

Cal Raleigh's father, Todd Raleigh, also shared his feelings after his son's victory. A collegiate coach formerly with the Tennessee Volunteers, he thanked God and explained how the complexion of the Derby changed since it involved family.

"To do it as a family has been really special. I don't know why we've been blessed like this. God is great. I can't put it in words," he said via Today.com. "This derby was huge when we heard about it, but when it involved the family, the complexion of it changed. It was all a family thing, and I felt like, 'You know what, if he doesn't hit any home runs, we're still going to be good.'"

Cal Raleigh further mentioned that it was "super special" to win the Home Run Derby with his family involved as well.

