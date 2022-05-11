"Holy S*** what a moment" - New York Yankees star Aaron Judge blasts a walk-off homer in an emphatic comeback win 

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have stormed to the top this year. They currently have a record of 21-8, which puts them first not only in their division, the American League East, but also in all of baseball. The Yankees have a recent 11-game win streak to thank for taking over the Toronto Blue Jays and that coveted top spot.

The Yankees have found production up and down their lineup. Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge have nine and 10 home runs, respectively, the most in the league. The New York Yankees, as a team, have hit 39 home runs — the most in Major League Baseball. Last night, they sealed the deal with another one.

Aaron Judge does it again for his team, hits his league-leading 10th home run in style

After outscoring the Blue Jays by a wide margin and taking two of the three games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto last week, it was time for Yankees manager Aaron Boone's team to host the Jays at home.

"@TheJudge44's first career #walkoff homer left no doubt" - @ MLB

The Jays got out early thanks to Jays hitters George Springer and Santiago Espinal. They were up 3-0 before the middle of the second inning. The Yankees battled and were supported by their bullpen after starter Luis Severino was yanked after 4.2 innings.

Down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth with the meat of the order coming up, everybody at Yankee Stadium knew what was coming. Aaron Judge stepped up to the plate with two men on. On a pitch from Jays pitcher Roman Romano, Aaron Judge slapped his 10th homer of the season and first career walk-off home run out of the park.

"ALL THE MONEY GIVE HIM ALL OF IT HOLY SH*T WHAT A MOMENT. THIS TEAM" - @ Eric Hubbs

New York baseball analyst Eric Hubbs replied to the smash by tweeting that the Yankees should "give (Judge) all the money he wants." A lot of people are beginning to see the Yankees as the assumptive winners of the AL East this year, as they are now four games ahead.

The New York Yankees, who are now the best team in baseball, will play another game against Toronto on Wednesday night before traveling to Chicago this weekend to take on the White Sox.

