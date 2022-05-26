"Holy s*** this reminded me of the steroid era that swing looked so effortless" "In terms of power hitters today, C.J. Cron belongs on a Top 5 list of the most underrated" - C.J. Cron equals Mookie Betts in home run race, fans laud the power hitting of the Colorado Rockies slugger

Colorado Rockies star first baseman C.J. Cron is making a strong case for himself as the most underrated power hitter in the MLB. He has just tied for the lead in the National League home run race with his 12th homer of the season. Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the only other player in the National League to post the same number.

To say he did it in style would be an understatement, as the pitch was not one we would typically see sent 427 feet over the left field wall.

Video of the dinger was posted by Talkin' Baseball via a tweet.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ CJ Cron is now tied with Mookie Betts for the NL lead in homers with 12! CJ Cron is now tied with Mookie Betts for the NL lead in homers with 12! https://t.co/LLsTCQwehE

This ball was launched into the stratosphere, and based on this tweet from the automated home run tracking Twitter account, it was an absolute no doubter.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#Rockies



Home Run



Exit velo: 107.9 mph

Launch angle: 26 deg

Proj. distance: 427 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



COL (4) @ PIT (0)

#Rockies

Home Run

Exit velo: 107.9 mph

Launch angle: 26 deg

Proj. distance: 427 ft

No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks

COL (4) @ PIT (0)

3rd C.J. Cron vs Zach Thompson

Fans were quick to celebrate C.J. Cron after he tied Mookie Betts in the NL home run race.

C.J. Cron homers for 12th time of the season, Colorado Rockies fans are enthused

C.J. Cron rounding the bases

The Colorado Rockies were expecting Kris Bryant to be the best power hitter on the team, but this hot start from C.J. Cron has electrified the fanbase.

This Colorado Rockies fan seems ready to put the slugger into an elite category.

That Sports Guy @Jason_Shetler In terms of power hitters today, CJ Cron belongs on a Top 5 list of the most underrated In terms of power hitters today, CJ Cron belongs on a Top 5 list of the most underrated

This fan was reminded of a different time in baseball, when homers like this were commonplace.

Some fans aren't ready to put Mookie Betts and C.J. Cron in the same conversation, like this user.

Will-I-Am @Wi11Vasquez @TalkinBaseball_ Lets not mention Cron & Mookie together like their at same level. @TalkinBaseball_ Lets not mention Cron & Mookie together like their at same level.

This downtrodden Pittsburgh Pirates fan assigns blame for giving up the home run to himself.

patrick @muldowney It’s actually my fault for letting Pirates baseball into my day this early. It’s actually my fault for letting Pirates baseball into my day this early.

This Colorado Rockies fan was so excited to celebrate and enter the Cron Zone once again.

Evan Lang @evan_lang27 We've been taken to the Cron Zone! Number 12 for CJ Cron and it's a much needed home run on the road! #Rockies We've been taken to the Cron Zone! Number 12 for CJ Cron and it's a much needed home run on the road! #Rockies

This fan represents the majority who are still confused as to how the Colorado Rockies slugger sent this one over the fence.

YoungAdobo @KickinItWitKeef Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ CJ Cron is now tied with Mookie Betts for the NL lead in homers with 12! CJ Cron is now tied with Mookie Betts for the NL lead in homers with 12! https://t.co/LLsTCQwehE that ball is by his feet ... sheesh twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… that ball is by his feet ... sheesh twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

The home run race in the NL will likely be contested all season long. Don't be surprised when you see C.J. Cron's name atop the list at some point.

