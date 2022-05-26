"Holy s*** this reminded me of the steroid era that swing looked so effortless" "In terms of power hitters today, C.J. Cron belongs on a Top 5 list of the most underrated" - C.J. Cron equals Mookie Betts in home run race, fans laud the power hitting of the Colorado Rockies slugger

Colorado Rockies star first baseman C.J. Cron is making a strong case for himself as the most underrated power hitter in the MLB. He has just tied for the lead in the National League home run race with his 12th homer of the season. Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the only other player in the National League to post the same number.
To say he did it in style would be an understatement, as the pitch was not one we would typically see sent 427 feet over the left field wall.
Video of the dinger was posted by Talkin' Baseball via a tweet.
"CJ Cron is now tied with Mookie Betts for the NL lead in homers with 12!" - @ Talkin Baseball
This ball was launched into the stratosphere, and based on this tweet from the automated home run tracking Twitter account, it was an absolute no doubter.
"That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks" - @ Would it Dong?
Fans were quick to celebrate C.J. Cron after he tied Mookie Betts in the NL home run race.
C.J. Cron homers for 12th time of the season, Colorado Rockies fans are enthused
The Colorado Rockies were expecting Kris Bryant to be the best power hitter on the team, but this hot start from C.J. Cron has electrified the fanbase.
This Colorado Rockies fan seems ready to put the slugger into an elite category.
"In terms of power hitters today, CJ Cron belongs on a Top 5 list of the most underrated" - @ Jason Shetler
This fan was reminded of a different time in baseball, when homers like this were commonplace.
"Holy s*** this reminded me of the steroid era lol that swing looked so effortless" - @ Joseph Bartholomew
Some fans aren't ready to put Mookie Betts and C.J. Cron in the same conversation, like this user.
"Lets not mention Cron & Mookie together like their at same level" - @ Will Vasquez
This downtrodden Pittsburgh Pirates fan assigns blame for giving up the home run to himself.
"It’s actually my fault for letting Pirates baseball into my day this early" - @ Patrick
This Colorado Rockies fan was so excited to celebrate and enter the Cron Zone once again.
"We've been taken to the Cron Zone! Number 12 for CJ Cron and it's a much needed home run on the road!" - @ Evan Lang
This fan represents the majority who are still confused as to how the Colorado Rockies slugger sent this one over the fence.
"That ball is by his feet ... sheesh" - @ Young Adobo
The home run race in the NL will likely be contested all season long. Don't be surprised when you see C.J. Cron's name atop the list at some point.