“Holy Schlittler” - Fans react as Yankees' Cam Schlittler stirs controversy with 'F*ck Boston' remark

New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler is from Walpole, Massachusetts, but he has no love remaining for Boston following an intense postseason exchange with the Red Sox.Schlittler was trolled by Boston fans following his historic eight shutout innings against the Red Sox in the wildcard clincher. Ever since, the pitcher has not missed out on any chance to hit back at the fanbase. The latest such occasion arrived this week.In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Schlitter said 'F*ck Boston' while signing an autograph for a Yankees fan.This has sparked controversy over the internet, with the Yankees and the Red Sox rivalry hitting full tilt despite both teams no longer alive in the competition this season.&quot;HOLY SCHLITT. Kid is an absolute competitor will be an amazing Yankee for years to come and will OWN the @RedSox,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;F*ck Boston then has his pfp on X as a Boston sports team,&quot; another fan reacted.&quot;Whose sitting next to him? Why does it look like Jeter? I know it’s not,&quot; one fan added.&quot;My man's a troll lmfao,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Extend this guy right now, what the f*ck are we doing?&quot; one fan made a suggestion to the Yankees front office.&quot;Cam schlittler is a f*cking goat bro,&quot; another fan added.Cam Schlittler responds to Red Sox fanbase trollingBefore the AL wild card Game 3, Cam Schlittler and his family experienced online harassment from Red Sox fans. The trolling and negative reactions forced her mother to make her social media account private. Schlittler said it was &quot;crossing the line&quot; and found it &quot;disappointing.&quot;&quot;I think if it was a different fan base coming at them, I'd probably be a little bit more OK with it,&quot; Schlittler said before ALDS Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays. &quot;I think it just being Boston was a little bit more disappointing.&quot;Schlittler revealed about this harassment only after he exacted his revenge against the Red Sox by eliminating them with the 4-0 win.&quot;I'm a competitive player,&quot; Schlittler added. &quot;All they're doing is feeding the fire. Just making sure I'm staying off my phone. I see it. I noticed it the other day. But at the end of the day, I'm going to go out there and just lock in even more. So honestly, I can thank them as well for putting me in that position.&quot;While Schlittler's Yankees overcame the Red Sox challenge, they were haunted by the Blue Jays in the ALDS. Still, the rookie was impressive in the only start he got, in which he threw six strong innings for two earned runs.