  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • “Holy sh**!” - MLB wives react as Alex Bregman’s spouse Reagan stuns in black netted dress on New York City streets

“Holy sh**!” - MLB wives react as Alex Bregman’s spouse Reagan stuns in black netted dress on New York City streets

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:37 GMT
MLB wives react as Alex Bregman&rsquo;s spouse Reagan stuns in black netted dress on New York City streets. Credit: Reagan/Instagram
MLB wives react as Alex Bregman’s spouse Reagan stuns in black netted dress on New York City streets. Credit: Reagan/Instagram

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman is married to Reagan, who is a woman of many arts. She's a mother to two sons and is an entrepreneur as well. Over the last year, she has also introduced herself to the modeling world and has been posting photos in bold fashion outfits.

Ad

On Thursday, Reagan posed in a black netted dress on New York City streets. The outfit by Alice + Olivia features a sheer, button-down silhouette with lace detailing and a short black skirt underneath. Reagan paired the look with a sleek black clutch from Boy Michi and styled by Megan Lanoux.

"one of my only outfits that didn’t get spit up on it ☝🏼🗽🏙️ thanks for having me @aliceandolivia 🖤 a dream come true," Reagan wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several MLB partners reacted under the post. Astros closer Josh Hader's wife, Maria, wrote:

"HOLY SH*T YES"
Maria Hader&#039;s comment
Maria Hader's comment

Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, ace Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer's wife, Charlise, and Astros infielder Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella, also posted their reactions under the comments section:

Ad
Fan Reactions
Fan Reactions

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan reveals how she manages her fitness after becoming mother of two

Third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, expanded their family by welcoming their first child, Knox Samuel, in August 2022, and their second son, Bennett, in April this year.

Ad

As such, Reagan is occupied more than ever, leaving her little room to work on her fitness and her business ventures. In an interview, Bregman's wife revealed how she is managing to make time to work on her body.

"With two kids now, it’s definitely gotten harder," Reagan said. "My goal is always a 20-minute workout four or five days out of the week. I’ve learned to be flexible with it.
Ad
"Some days it’s walking with the kids in the stroller and other days I lift weights at the house. If I’m really lucky, I’ll get out of the house for my workout. Definitely a hard season of life to keep up the routine, but I’ve learned to be accepting of the fact that it won’t be perfect and just aim to show up as often as I can."

While Reagan is managing everything in the Bregman household, the Red Sox third baseman is trying to help Red make the postseason for the first time since 2021.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications