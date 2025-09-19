Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman is married to Reagan, who is a woman of many arts. She's a mother to two sons and is an entrepreneur as well. Over the last year, she has also introduced herself to the modeling world and has been posting photos in bold fashion outfits.On Thursday, Reagan posed in a black netted dress on New York City streets. The outfit by Alice + Olivia features a sheer, button-down silhouette with lace detailing and a short black skirt underneath. Reagan paired the look with a sleek black clutch from Boy Michi and styled by Megan Lanoux.&quot;one of my only outfits that didn’t get spit up on it ☝🏼🗽🏙️ thanks for having me @aliceandolivia 🖤 a dream come true,&quot; Reagan wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral MLB partners reacted under the post. Astros closer Josh Hader's wife, Maria, wrote:&quot;HOLY SH*T YES&quot;Maria Hader's commentRed Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, ace Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer's wife, Charlise, and Astros infielder Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella, also posted their reactions under the comments section:Fan ReactionsAlex Bregman’s wife Reagan reveals how she manages her fitness after becoming mother of twoThird baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, expanded their family by welcoming their first child, Knox Samuel, in August 2022, and their second son, Bennett, in April this year.As such, Reagan is occupied more than ever, leaving her little room to work on her fitness and her business ventures. In an interview, Bregman's wife revealed how she is managing to make time to work on her body.&quot;With two kids now, it’s definitely gotten harder,&quot; Reagan said. &quot;My goal is always a 20-minute workout four or five days out of the week. I’ve learned to be flexible with it.&quot;Some days it’s walking with the kids in the stroller and other days I lift weights at the house. If I’m really lucky, I’ll get out of the house for my workout. Definitely a hard season of life to keep up the routine, but I’ve learned to be accepting of the fact that it won’t be perfect and just aim to show up as often as I can.&quot;While Reagan is managing everything in the Bregman household, the Red Sox third baseman is trying to help Red make the postseason for the first time since 2021.