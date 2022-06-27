“Holy W” “Bazooka” - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to 102 mph pitch as young closer gets first save of his career

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were treated to a rematch of the 2021 World Series as they rolled into Atlanta this week to face the Braves. This time, the Dodgers have star first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman batted .318 during the World Series last year while still playing for the Braves.

MLB @MLB 102 to end it! 102 to end it! 🔥 https://t.co/Vv8XCvHXgT

"102 to end it!" - @ MLB

The Dodgers were in town to finish off the season series with maybe a little bit of payback. The Dodgers made quick work of the Braves and were able to showcase some young talent. Fans online love the fact that the Dodgers were able to bury the team that had stolen the World Series from their grasp last year.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol stuns batters with 102 mph pitch, earns first MLB save, fans react

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not lose very often. With a record of 45-26, they are one of the best teams in the National League. The Dodgers swept the Braves in the first series of the season, which took place in LA in April.

After trading victories for the first two games of the series, Sunday was the series rubbermatch. The game was tied 2-2 until the 10th inning when former Atlanta Brave Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double to score Trea Turner.

Matt Olson got a run back for the Braves in the bottom of the 10th. However, Trea Turner put the Dodgers back up with an RBI single in the top of the 11th to put the Dodgers ahead 5-3.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers used another former Brave, Craig Kimbrel, to pitch into extras, they had to look for another closer. The tap came on the shoulder of 23-year-old Venezuelan reliever Brusdar Graterol.

Graterol appeared in 34 games of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, a career best. This was his 31st appearance this year, showing that his team is beginning to rely on his big arm in important situations.

With a runner on third and two outs, Graterol was able to strike out Braves second baseman Dansby Swanson swinging. The radar technology registered the pitch as 102 mph, coming after a previous pitch of 103.

dylan @degromsworld @MLB dansby being the final out is even better @MLB dansby being the final out is even better

The win was Graterol's second of the season. Reliance on Graterol in the late-game and even save opportunities could be more plentiful if he continues to hurl like this. The Dodgers kick off a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far