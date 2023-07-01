Home Run Derby Participants: Full list of players confirmed for All-Star event

The MLB All-Star celebrations are just around the corner, and with that comes the Home Run Derby, which takes place on July 10. The list of sluggers that are participating is sure to make it entertaining.
Julio Rodriguez will participate in the event. With the All-Star festivities happening at T-Mobile Park, he's one of the favorites to win the event. Alongside Rodriguez are Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts, and Randy Arozarena, who committed to the event on Saturday.
One player missing from the derby will be Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. While he'll be playing in the All-Star Game, he's taking this year's derby off. He wants to give other players the chance to shine as he takes the All-Star game easy.
This year's derby will feature a few first-timers. Mookie Betts has been an All-Star seven times during his career but has never competed in the derby. His wife pushed him to participate in the event this year. This will also be Randy Arozarena's first MLB Home Run Derby, as he participated in one during his minor-league days.
The Home Run Derby could have a surprise participant
The MLB Home Run Derby is always a special event, but the players involved this year make it even better. Every player plays with a certain level of passion that it's entertaining to watch. It will be a battle as everyone participating wants to raise the trophy afterward.
One player who has yet to make his decision on competing is Juan Soto. Soto said he would like to compete only if he was named to the All-Star team. Complete All-Star rosters are revealed on July 2.
With or without Soto, the derby will be entertaining. It will certainly be an event that baseball fans will not want to miss.