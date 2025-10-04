'Home is wherever these two are' - Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe captures precious beach moments with Orioles star

Jackson Holliday is enjoying the offseason after a grueling six months of intense MLB action. The Baltimore Orioles bowed out in the regular season this year, finishing with a 75-87 record and a disappointing last in the American League East.The Orioles infielder would love to make the most of the break to get a reset and get ready by the time February comes around for Spring Training. Jackson Holliday was seen enjoying his time with his family, which includes his wife, Chloe, and their pet dog, Coconut. Chloe took to her Instagram to post a clip of her husband and Coconut enjoying themselves at the beach. Jackson, in a black tee and casual shorts, can be seen running around in circles as the bernedoodle joyfully jumps around trying to catch him.For the Oriole wife, the opportunity to spend time together felt like 'home'. She posted them to the song 'Everywhere, Everything' by Noah Kahan.&quot;Home is wherever these two are, but just so happy it's here for a little bit!&quot; Chloe captioned.Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story featuring Jackson and Coconut at the beach (Source: Instagram @chloeholliday)Jackson and Chloe have been together since high school. The couple met as natives in Stillwater as they attended Stillwater High School. The couple got engaged three years back when the Orioles drafted Holliday as the first overall pick in the MLB Draft. They got married in January of 2024, becoming a young couple in the baseball landscape. The two welcomed Coconut in their lives in March of last year and he has been an integral part of their lives. Chloe Holliday sums up 2025 MLB season with a heartwarming postAfter the Orioles' season ended, Chloe dedicated a post to her husband, offering an inside look into their lives of the emotional rollercoaster that the MLB regular season is. The post featured pictures of the couple along with other clips from the last few months.&quot;The 25’ szn ! Lots of baseball, travel, game day fits, room service, &amp; bark in the parks ofc! I am just so grateful to do it all with my guy!!! Happy off szn,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackson Holliday was one of the few silver linings in the Orioles' campaign this year, although it is expected he will be much better in the future. As the leadoff hitter, he scored at a .242 pace with 55 RBIs and 17 home runs and 17 stolen bases.