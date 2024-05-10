“Homework started yesterday" - Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes says he began studying Cubs batters following news of MLB call-up

Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes is gearing up for his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. While he did not make the big league roster out of spring training, fans now get a chance to see what he can do at the major league level.

Skenes has been dominant in the minors this year, allowing just three earned runs across seven starts. There is no doubt all eyes will be on him as he gets handed the ball.

The flamethrower knows just how important his first start will be, and already started focusing on what he needs to do. He has already started looking at the scouting reports to prepare for his start.

"Yeah, homework started yesterday to be honest, or really right when I found out I was pitching against the Cubs," - said Paul Skenes.

The Cubs are certainly not a team to overlook, especially offensively. They just got Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki back after spending weeks on the IL, and Skenes knows that.

"Bottom line, it's just a game. Hitters have weaknesses, and it's about exploiting those and using my strengths to get them out," - said Skenes.

Skenes will look to be efficient on Saturday. There is no telling if he will be on a pitch limit, as he has only thrown over 60 pitches in four starts.

What was Paul Skenes' focus while trying to make his way to the Pirates rotation?

Paul Skenes knew he had some work to do while trying to make his way to the Pirates rotation. The jump from the college level to the pros is quite large, but he had a game plan.

"I think the biggest thing is just learning how to get big league hitters out. There's guys in Triple-A that have been in the big leagues for a while, I mean you got to get them out in zone" - said Skenes.

Skenes focused on his command and pitching hard to guys in the strike zone. From his fastball to his offspeed pitches, he has been challenging batters left and right with plenty of success.

In Triple-A, Skenes has tossed 45 strikeouts, walked eight batters, and compiled a 0.99 ERA across 27.1 innings. It would not surprise many if he came out and had a fantastic outing in his first major league start.

