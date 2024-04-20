"Honestly, I really don’t want to work" - Legendary Yankees broadcaster John Sterling hilariously take on retirement from Yankees booth

Major League Baseball, especially the New York Yankees, will miss their legendary broadcaster, John Sterling.

Before the second game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sterling received a special ceremony on Saturday at Yankee Stadium attended by his family members for his contribution to being the radio voice of the New York Yankees, which spanned over three decades.

However, even in his retirement moment, Sterling held onto the touches of humor that entertained the fans for 36 seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Sterling visited the Yankees booth after the ceremony, he jokingly revealed that his demotivation to work was the reason behind his retirement.

John Sterling: “Honestly, I really don’t want to work.”

Expand Tweet

Sterling was presented with his named jersey, No. 5,631, which marks the number of games he has broadcast for the Yankees during both the regular and postseason.

Expand Tweet

“I am a very blessed human being,” said Sterling, via MLB.com. “I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy.”

The Yankees will miss John Sterling’s voice

The 85-year-old John Sterling joined the New York Yankees broadcasting team in 1989. He witnessed one of the Yankees' most successful eras, including the entire career of great Yankee captain Derek Jeter.

“Nothing will ever be the same. It can’t be,” said Suzyn Waldman, his radio co-partner. “Life goes on, and we all go on, but nothing will ever be the same. … Everything about him is unique. He’s one of a kind.”

He was a regular play-by-play broadcaster for the Yankees and consecutively called 5,060 games from September 1989 to July 2019. In his commentary, the Yankees won five World Series pennants (1996, 1998-2000, 2009), and this year they also went strong by leading the AL East with a 14-6 record.

This year, they could break their World Series drought; however, John Sterling will not be present to celebrate the feat with his special words.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback