"Honestly, I really don’t want to work" - Legendary Yankees broadcaster John Sterling hilariously take on retirement from Yankees booth

Major League Baseball, especially the New York Yankees, will miss their legendary broadcaster, John Sterling.
Before the second game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sterling received a special ceremony on Saturday at Yankee Stadium attended by his family members for his contribution to being the radio voice of the New York Yankees, which spanned over three decades.
However, even in his retirement moment, Sterling held onto the touches of humor that entertained the fans for 36 seasons.
When Sterling visited the Yankees booth after the ceremony, he jokingly revealed that his demotivation to work was the reason behind his retirement.
John Sterling: “Honestly, I really don’t want to work.”
Sterling was presented with his named jersey, No. 5,631, which marks the number of games he has broadcast for the Yankees during both the regular and postseason.
“I am a very blessed human being,” said Sterling, via MLB.com. “I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy.”
The Yankees will miss John Sterling’s voice
The 85-year-old John Sterling joined the New York Yankees broadcasting team in 1989. He witnessed one of the Yankees' most successful eras, including the entire career of great Yankee captain Derek Jeter.
“Nothing will ever be the same. It can’t be,” said Suzyn Waldman, his radio co-partner. “Life goes on, and we all go on, but nothing will ever be the same. … Everything about him is unique. He’s one of a kind.”
He was a regular play-by-play broadcaster for the Yankees and consecutively called 5,060 games from September 1989 to July 2019. In his commentary, the Yankees won five World Series pennants (1996, 1998-2000, 2009), and this year they also went strong by leading the AL East with a 14-6 record.
This year, they could break their World Series drought; however, John Sterling will not be present to celebrate the feat with his special words.
