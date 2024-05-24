"Honestly has potential" "Hat shows promise" - Fans react to Blue Jays' leaked City Connect hats for 2024 MLB season

The Toronto Blue Jays' City Connect jerseys for the 2024 MLB season are yet to be revealed, but their City Connect hats have been leaked on social media. The hats were first shared by a Reddit user and then on X/Twitter, by Talkin' Baseball.

Take a look at the Blue Jays' City Connect hats here:

Fans were quick to jump on the news of the leaked City Connect hats, as they were eagerly waiting for its release. The initial response by Blue Jays fans has been mostly positive, as they seem to like the design, with many saying that it was an interesting prelude before the eventual jersey reveal:

"Honestly has potential," one fan commented.

"Hat shows promise," another fan commented.

"So I like it but only if the jersey is even better," yet another fan commented.

The official date for the City Connect jersey reveal had been set for May 30, 2024. But before that could happen, a Reddit user in Mexico captured a snapshot of Toronto's city connect hats and posted it on the Jays' subreddit page.

In the photos, the hat's inside brim has a design of Toronto's skyline, while the front features a red and blue 'T' logo with a red maple leaf in between.

Fans showered praise on the design and logo of the hat, which in turn increased their anticipation for the ultimate City Connect jersey reveal next week:

"Wow, a line T and a maple leaf. This is a bold design," one fan said.

"That’s a clean design meaning the Jays bouta have some HEAT," another fan commented.

"I’m actually liking this a lot now they should leak what we really care about," yet another fan commented.

Blue Jays are 1 of 9 ballclubs to get their City Connect jerseys in 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of nine teams that will be getting a City Connect jersey for the first time in 2024.

As a part of a long-standing partnership with Nike, who are also the league's official jersey sponsors, they announced in February 2024 to provide eight new ballclubs with a new City Connect jersey for the first time in MLB.

The Phillies, Mets, Rays, Tigers, Guardians and Cardinals have already revealed their City Connect jerseys, leaving only the Blue Jays and Twins as the final two reveals for this season.

The ninth will be a special reveal by the LA Dodgers in June, which will be their second City Connect jersey in the big leagues. After the 2024 season, the NY Yankees and Oakland A's will be the last two remaining ballclubs without a City Connect jersey in the MLB.

