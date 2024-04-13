“Honestly how is he still employed?” - MLB fans fume at Angel Hernandez for series of controversial calls in Astros-Rangers game

Cuban umpire Angel Hernandez is a household name in the big leagues and one who dignifies authority as to how a game should be conducted. He is one of the most experienced senior umpires in the MLB and has umpired in some of the biggest games over the years.

The 62-year-old Cuban has been facing serious backlash from fans and baseball organizations for failing to make basic calls or calling absolutely baseless ones in recent games. Many have started to doubt his cognitive abilities to umpire games in the big leagues.

Angel Hernandez was at the receiving end yet again after making a series of controversial calls in Astros-Rangers Game 1 of the reverse at Minute Maid Park on Friday night. Hernandez made three wild calls in a row against Wyatt Langford of the Rangers as he faced J.P. France of the Astros in the top of the fourth inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the video here:

Expand Tweet

MLB fans were irate at the controversial calls made by Angel Hernandez, as this was not the first time the highly experienced Cuban umpire had done so. Many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their discontent at Angel, asking questions about his employability in the major leagues.

One user said:

"How does he still have a job?"

Another user added:

"I don’t know how this guy is still an ump in the majors"

"Honestly how is he still employed?" one user commented.

Expand Tweet

Even the Rangers' commentators in the video were livid by the strike calls, as Angel Hernandez called strikes on three off-base pitches by France, which were clearly way off the plate from the naked eye.

Umpires are trained to make intricate decisions on the field, which a normal human might not be capable of doing, and with such a highly experienced umpire making such controversial calls, one could begin asking about the hiring and training mechanisms deployed by the MLB.

Some fans just straight up lashed out at Angel for making wayward calls during the Astros-Rangers game.

"Just terrible, idk what else to say," another fan commented.

"He is soooooo bad," another fan added.

Angel Hernandez has recently made a lot of controversial calls in the 2024 MLB season

Angel Hernandez has been raking up some obnoxious calls this season. In the Mets-Tigers game, he called Spencer Torkelson for having swung the bat when it wasn't even close to a complete swing.

Then he missed an array of calls in the Yankees-Blue Jays game calling out a strike on Gleyber Torres when the ball was way up the strike zone.

Expand Tweet

With so many missed calls and even more wayward ones, fans have started to ask some serious questions about Angel, with many demanding he be relieved of his services from the MLB immediately.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.