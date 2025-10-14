"Horrible call"; "Changed the game" - Fans fume over as ump’s blown strike call on Randy Arozarena turns into instant homer in ALCS Game 2

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 14, 2025 06:03 GMT
American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two - Source: Getty
Fans fume over as ump’s blown strike call on Randy Arozarena turns into instant homer in ALCS Game 2 - Source: Getty

The Seattle Mariners got off to a fast start in the second game of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Mariners slugger Randy Arozarena was down 1-2 to open the inning against Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage. Arozarena looked at a slider from Yesavage and seemingly started walking thinking it was the third strike.

However, the home plate umpire called it a ball, and the Mariners slugger got a life. He was hit by a pitch and was awarded first base. The controversial call eventually led to a bases-clearing home run from Julio Rodriguez.

Fans reacted to the controversial strike call in the opening inning of Game 2.

"Then he scored off of the HR - this can’t happen in the playoffs. Horrible call."
"Changed the game."
"This umpire has been in charge of two innings and already multiple suspect calls. Angel Hernandez legacy game?!"
"Turning point of the game. the umpire decided at this point that the jays weren't going to win. @mlb should be embarrassed."
"Lol, when the batter starts walking away you know the Ump really blew the call BAD!!"

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the series after a 10-3 win on Sunday and are two wins away from winning the pennant and making it to the World Series.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
