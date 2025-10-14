"Horrible call"; "Changed the game" - Fans fume over as ump’s blown strike call on Randy Arozarena turns into instant homer in ALCS Game 2

The Seattle Mariners got off to a fast start in the second game of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning.Mariners slugger Randy Arozarena was down 1-2 to open the inning against Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage. Arozarena looked at a slider from Yesavage and seemingly started walking thinking it was the third strike.However, the home plate umpire called it a ball, and the Mariners slugger got a life. He was hit by a pitch and was awarded first base. The controversial call eventually led to a bases-clearing home run from Julio Rodriguez.Fans reacted to the controversial strike call in the opening inning of Game 2.&quot;Then he scored off of the HR - this can’t happen in the playoffs. Horrible call.&quot;Tom Frank @TomFrank2020LINKThen he scored off of the HR - this can’t happen in the playoffs. Horrible call.&quot;Changed the game.&quot;YAMAN20 @YAMAN20LINKChanged the game&quot;This umpire has been in charge of two innings and already multiple suspect calls. Angel Hernandez legacy game?!&quot;Mykal @mykalcollinsLINKThis umpire has been in charge of two innings and already multiple suspect calls. Angel Hernandez legacy game?!&quot;Turning point of the game. the umpire decided at this point that the jays weren't going to win. @mlb should be embarrassed.&quot;bizrusty2point0 @AlfredBar24862LINKturning point of the game. the umpire decided at this point that the jays weren't going to win. @mlb should be embarrassed&quot;Lol, when the batter starts walking away you know the Ump really blew the call BAD!!&quot;mydnyte @mydnyteLINKLol, when the batter starts walking away you know the Ump really blew the call BAD!!The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the series after a 10-3 win on Sunday and are two wins away from winning the pennant and making it to the World Series.