Hours after Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2nd homer of season, his wife Maria Laborde shares sweet moment of their son's imitation

Ronald Acuna Jr. has lit up the MLB yet again with an emotional but breathtaking comeback from ACL injury. On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves star homered for the second time in two games against the San Diego Padres.

Ad

Acuna Jr. had missed the last 161 games due to a second ACL injury he suffered in May of last year. After six games as part of the rehab process in the minors, the 2023 NL unanimous MVP has rebounded in style. His leadoff shot on his very first pitch Friday was the sole run in the Braves' 2-1 loss. But on Saturday, he got his first comeback win with a 411-foot bomb in a 7-1 win.

Ad

Trending

After the game, his wife Maria Laborde posted a video on her Instagram of their son, Jamal, practicing some of his swings with a bat in hand and Braves helmet on. He is thrown a ball that he swings at with full force, and also manages to make contact like his father.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @marialaborde)

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s family will be hoping for him to continue this form. The Braves star has gone 3-for-9 two games into his comeback. His teammate Matt Olson, who also homered on Saturday, had some special words about Acuna after the game.

Ad

“[Opponents] can’t ease their way into a game with Ronald,” Olson said. “Last night, perfect example, 115 for a homer. He’s dynamic when he gets on the bases, and the throw [outfield assist] he made last night to second. He’s the MVP and it’s good getting that kind of guy back.”

Ad

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde's heartfelt message after comeback

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife Maria Laborde met in 2019 through mutual friends and established a relationship soon after. They welcomed their first son, also named Ronald, in 2020. To avoid visa expiries during a hectic postseason, the couple got married in 2023.

After her husband's first home run on his return, Maria took to her Instagram to post a short message in appreciation while also thanking the ones above.

Ad

Maria Laborde's Instagram story after Ronald Acuna Jr.'s first home run back from injury (Source: @marialaborde)

"First pitch homer. Thank you, God, because you are so good to us,” the captions read.

The pair will hope that Acuna continues to shine brightly in the big leagues and regain the same form that saw him breach the 40-70 barrier two years back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More