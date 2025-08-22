  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Hours before Shane Bieber’s debut with Blue Jays, wife Kara drops 4-word feedback on latest documentary teaser

Hours before Shane Bieber’s debut with Blue Jays, wife Kara drops 4-word feedback on latest documentary teaser

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 22, 2025 03:53 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Hours before Shane Bieber’s debut with Blue Jays, wife Kara drops 4-word feedback on latest documentary teaser - Source: Imagn

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber is gearing up for his first start of the season against the Miami Marlins on Friday. His first appearance for the team will also be his first in more than a year as he has been on the sidelines since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024.

Ad

On his road to recovery, Shane Bieber faced a minor setback after reporting soreness during his rehab. With a return to the rotation looming, the Cleveland Guardians traded Bieber to the Blue Jays in July for pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

Ahead of his first start in more than a year, Bieber shared a teaser of his documentary "Staying Shane" on Instagram. Shane's wife, Kara, reacted to the post with a four-word comment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

"Proud is an understatement," Kara wrote in the comments.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Shane and Kara became parent for the first time after the couple welcomed a baby boparents McClain, on March 14.

Ad

Shane Bieber grateful for support from Blue Jays ahead of first start

Shane Bieber made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2018 and won the AL Cy Young award in 2020. Playing in Toronto will be a new experience for the two-time All-Star and he is thankful for the support from the Blue Jays family.

“Threw definitely a new little wrinkle in there, moving to a new country, getting my family acclimated and all the things that come with a midseason trade,” Bieber said. “I'm grateful for this group. They've made it super easy for me, personally. And for my family, it's gone as easy as it possibly could.
Ad
“For me, the baseball stuff is easy. That's what comes natural, and you're able to work your way back to it. The goal doesn't change from a baseball perspective. It's just the city.”

The Blue Jays have been the team to best since the All-Star break and if Shane Bieber could get bbeatto his Cy Young-winning f,orm after his return, fans in Toronto could dream of a deep postseason run this year.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications