Hours before Shane Bieber’s debut with Blue Jays, wife Kara drops 4-word feedback on latest documentary teaser

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber is gearing up for his first start of the season against the Miami Marlins on Friday. His first appearance for the team will also be his first in more than a year as he has been on the sidelines since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024.On his road to recovery, Shane Bieber faced a minor setback after reporting soreness during his rehab. With a return to the rotation looming, the Cleveland Guardians traded Bieber to the Blue Jays in July for pitching prospect Khal Stephen.Ahead of his first start in more than a year, Bieber shared a teaser of his documentary &quot;Staying Shane&quot; on Instagram. Shane's wife, Kara, reacted to the post with a four-word comment. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Proud is an understatement,&quot; Kara wrote in the comments.(Image source - Instagram)Shane and Kara became parent for the first time after the couple welcomed a baby boparents McClain, on March 14.Shane Bieber grateful for support from Blue Jays ahead of first startShane Bieber made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2018 and won the AL Cy Young award in 2020. Playing in Toronto will be a new experience for the two-time All-Star and he is thankful for the support from the Blue Jays family.“Threw definitely a new little wrinkle in there, moving to a new country, getting my family acclimated and all the things that come with a midseason trade,” Bieber said. “I'm grateful for this group. They've made it super easy for me, personally. And for my family, it's gone as easy as it possibly could.“For me, the baseball stuff is easy. That's what comes natural, and you're able to work your way back to it. The goal doesn't change from a baseball perspective. It's just the city.”The Blue Jays have been the team to best since the All-Star break and if Shane Bieber could get bbeatto his Cy Young-winning f,orm after his return, fans in Toronto could dream of a deep postseason run this year.